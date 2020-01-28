Without an aid, could you spell the word duplicitous? How about apropos? Self-professed superspellers and other highly motivated people were challenged with these words and more at “Sip and Spell,” an adult spelling bee fundraiser Jan. 21 at Under Pressure Brewing in Golden Valley.
The bee was hosted by Robbinsdale Area Schools Community Education and raised $850. Community education coordinator Diane Dickmeyer said the event was “a lot of fun.”
Eleven teams of up to five spellers, each with a clever – and likely bee-themed – nickname, squared off to be the finest spellers in the school district.
Colleen Kennedy, assistant principal at Plymouth Middle School, served as the master of ceremonies and read a word in each round. She gave the teams 30 seconds to come up with the correct spelling and write it clearly on a whiteboard. At the 30-second mark, the boards were held high, inviting gasps, celebration, and, at times, a bit of ridicule.
If a word was misspelled, teams could buy back into the round. As the rounds continued, the buy-back amount increased. At the end of the night, “the Smart Book Club” team was crowned the “Best of the Hive.”
All funds raised from the bee will be used for the Robbinsdale Area Schools Youth Spelling Bee on Saturday, Feb. 29. That event will feature district students in grades 2 through 5.
