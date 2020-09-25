ACT preparation goes virtual for Robbinsdale students

Robbinsdale Area Schools students participated in a summer program to prepare for upcoming ACT tests, which begin later this month.
ACTNow! is a free boot camp program first offered during the 2017-18 school year, according to a release from the district.
The second session of this year’s program was offered virtually due to COVID-19. The program provided additional flexibility, which allowed students to access the course, study materials and content at a pace that worked for them.
The program included orientation days, pre-assessment, post-assessment and virtual self student components. Course sections, content, skills and practices were emphasized. Participants were given access to online resources, live session with an instructor and support from a coordinator. A total of 37 students participated in the program.
On average, student’s ACT scores raised by three points after participating in the program, the release stated. When providing feedback on what was beneficial, one student said being able to retain knowledge of what to do and not do during the test.
“This program supports our commitment to ensure every student graduates career, articulated skilled trades and college ready,” said Tamurial Grace, director of achievement and integration/college and careers.
