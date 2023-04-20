FW20BN_TheFirm.jpg

The Firm, a boutique fitness studio, opened in March in the former Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill location in The Shops at West End. (Submitted photo)

The business opened in March in the long-vacant Toby Keith’s bar space

A retail space in St. Louis Park has swapped out bar tabs for barbells.

