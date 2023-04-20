The business opened in March in the long-vacant Toby Keith’s bar space
The Firm, a boutique fitness studio, opened in March in the former Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill location in The Shops at West End, 1623 Park Pl. Blvd. The space has been without a long-term tenant since the closure of the bar in 2015.
The Firm’s history dates back to 1986 and includes several moves over the years, including a home base at 1010 2nd Ave. N. in Minneapolis since 2011 before the owners decided to relocate out west to St. Louis Park.
According to Kelly Miyamoto, owner and instructor at The Firm, the new location offers an open-concept plan and better allows for clients to enjoy the many neighboring restaurants and shops after their workouts.
In addition to the open gym, The Firm provides a variety of fitness classes, including yoga, cycle, barre, boxing, Pilates, dance, high-intensity interval training and CrossFit.
“There’s something for everybody,” Miyamoto said.
The Firm also offers personalized training and Firm Fit, an eight-week lifestyle fitness transformation program that’s customized for each individual and includes daily meal planning.
There’s also an option for those who want to work out from home. The Firm On Demand, which launched in June 2020 in reaction to the pandemic, is a digital platform in which clients can access different class types from The Firm instructors.
According to Miyamoto, The Firm sets itself apart by being very community oriented and having a “come as you are” mindset. Anyone new to the workout studio is welcomed and supported and those who stay will likely form friendships and become like family, she said.
To encourage people to check out the new location, The Firm is offering a free week of access to the workout studio and every class, both in-person or through The Firm On Demand.
“We encourage people to come in and give us a try,” Miyamoto said.
To learn more, visit thefirmmpls.com.
