St. Louis Park makeshift patios featuring tents for outdoor dining likely will not need to break camp quite yet.
The city’s exceptions to city code that allowed large tents at establishments came to a close at the end of July, as the city had scheduled the relaxed rules to end 30 days after Gov. Tim Walz ended his emergency declaration for the state.
Under pressure from Republicans, Walz agreed to end his emergency declaration July 1 as part of a budget agreement during a special session of the Legislature this year. That triggered a countdown to the end of St. Louis Park’s relaxed patio rules.
City staff informed restaurant owners that they should remove tents by the end of July, prompting requests for an extension.
While one restaurant had sought an extension to Oct. 1, St. Louis Park Planning and Zoning Supervisor Sean Walther said at a July 26 City Council study session that some nearby cities are considering later extensions, including through the rest of the year. He noted that the Metropolitan Council has indicated it would begin charging businesses higher sewer access charges for added seating, costing restaurants “a significant amount of money to keep those spaces essentially permanently, or more permanently.”
Outgoing St. Louis Park City Manager Tom Harmening said the city paid for tents for restaurants through a grant program in consideration of past occupancy limits the state had imposed in response to the pandemic. City leaders had theorized the tents would not lead to neighborhood impacts, such as overflow parking due to tents in parking areas, since the combined occupancy of the indoor and outdoor seating would not change with the limits in place.
“That is no longer the case when it comes to things like any other impacts like parking, so they’re going to be operating as full as they can in the building and they’re going to be operating – as a very good businessperson – as full as they can for outside the building,” Harmening predicted. “So there could be some off-site impacts.”
Indeed, parking traffic stretched well beyond the parking lots of restaurants with outdoor tents in them, like Park Tavern and The Block, on a recent weeknight.
Restaurant owners with tents have been eager to continue operating with the temporary structures in place, according to Councilmember Rachel Harris. Given the uptick in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, she said some people prefer to eat outside, where more airflow is available.
“I feel it is in the interest of our public health in our community to encourage outdoor dining, or make available outdoor dining, as much as possible,” Harris said.
Currently, only a handful of businesses are using the tents, according to Mayor Jake Spano. He suggested the council could reserve the right to revoke permission for a specific location if complaints from residents arise.
However, Spano said, “I’m interested in being as flexible as possible. I want to support our businesses.”
He acknowledged he has encouraged city staff “to be as supportive and flexible as we possibly can within reason.”
Spano also pointed to the increase in COVID-19 cases.
“Quite frankly, I’m uncertain right now about where we’re headed with this next round of the virus,” said Spano, who added that he would not want businesses to return tents to vendors only to have to seek to get them back if the situation changes.
“It feels to me like it is a small concession to make for a limited window of time for us to allow these businesses to operate this way,” Spano said.
Councilmember Nadia Mohamed said she believes the city should seek to be as flexible as possible for residents and businesses even beyond issues relating to COVID. She indicated she would like to find a more permanent solution for outdoor dining that would benefit both businesses and residents.
Some residents have complained about the impacts, Councilmember Lynette Dumalag said.
“It’s been a difficult year for everyone, including our neighbors who do have serious concerns about parking in the neighborhood now that you’re taking parking spaces away,” Dumalag said. “Now it’s a little bit more onerous to get around.”
The city should ensure it can enforce capacity limits, she added.
“If that means instead of 100 people now we’re packing 200 people in there, there’s more chances for this to turn into a terrible situation, which was the opposite of what was intended with this ordinance to begin with,” Dumalag said.
However, Harmening said he did not know how the city would set occupancy limits beyond the existing limits based on the interior size of a building.
Walther joked that the current limits for the tents amounted to what the business could fit on the site. More seriously, he said the city did not place limits for the tents beyond health code and fire code considerations, such as to ensure people could exit during an emergency.
“I think it would be really, extremely challenging for us to place restrictions at this time,” Walther said. “I don’t see that that’s feasible for staff to be able to monitor and address. However I will say, we have not yet heard a lot of complaints about issues at these sites, so I feel like they’re not back to normal (levels of patronage) at this point.”
The city can deal with issues at specific sites that may arise given the language in the original ordinance for the tents, he indicated.
Although several council members indicated support for an extension until Oct. 1, council members left the specific date to staff to determine. The council planned to vote on the extension Aug. 2, shortly after the original ordinance expired. Although the vote came after press time, the draft resolution contained a new end date for tents of Oct. 1.
