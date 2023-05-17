sl18BN_Green1.jpg
Green + The Grain opened its sixth store near the end of March inside 10 West End at 1601 Utica Ave. S. in St. Louis Park, making it the first location outside Minneapolis and St. Paul. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Find the fast casual restaurant inside the 10 West End office tower

A lunch spot popular with the downtown office crowd has expanded out west into St. Louis Park.

sl18BN_Green3.jpeg

Green + The Grain has a menu that offers 12 signature salads which can also be made into wraps. Customers also have a build-your-own option and can choose from an extensive list of fresh ingredients, toppings and dressings. (Submitted photo)
sl18BN_Green2.jpg
Green + The Grain can be found in St. Louis Park on the first floor of the 10 West End office tower. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

