Find the fast casual restaurant inside the 10 West End office tower
A lunch spot popular with the downtown office crowd has expanded out west into St. Louis Park.
Green + The Grain opened its sixth store near the end of March inside 10 West End at 1601 Utica Ave. S., making it the first location outside Minneapolis and St. Paul.
The fast-casual restaurant chain has a menu that offers 12 signature salads which can also be made into wraps. Customers also have a build-your-own option and can choose from a list of fresh ingredients – from shredded kale to beef tenderloin – with around 30 toppings and more than a dozen dressings.
The St. Louis Park location also offers a signature acai bowl and soft serve vanilla ice cream.
According to co-owner Tiffany Hauser, the 10 West End office tower was chosen because it fit well with Green + The Grain’s other store locations.
“We still get that office demographic within this particular building, but then there’s also a really robust residential piece that is a nice draw in addition to all the retail,” Hauser said.
Green + The Grain first launched in 2014 as a food truck before expanding with its first brick-and-mortar store the following year. That history as a food truck and serving clients on the go came in handy over the past few years while adapting amid the pandemic.
“As a business that relied on downtown foot traffic, we definitely had to pivot,” Hauser said. “During the pandemic, we kind of went back to our roots and jumped back on the food truck because we essentially had to go to where our customers were because nobody was downtown.”
In the colder months, the business shifted toward taking more online orders and going into different neighborhoods throughout the metro, creating a delivery-like model.
“The idea was that people would essentially preorder and then they would just pick up from the truck. That concept actually took off and proved to be so much more efficient and so much more effective,” Hauser said.
A schedule of weekly stops in suburban cities like Plymouth, Woodbury, Blaine and Brooklyn Park took shape and the number of customers increased, especially as more workers began returning to the office.
“It just caught on and we kept staying consistent with locations. ... That was really the component that ultimately saved us,” Hauser said.
Details about the mobile eatery schedule, which continues today, can be found at greenandthegrain.com/mobileatery.
For more info about Green + The Grain, visit greenandthegrain.com.
