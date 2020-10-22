With the TwinWest Chamber of Commerce merging with the larger Minneapolis Regional Chamber, former TwinWest President and CEO Shannon Full has announced she will leave the organization.
Full announced Oct. 13 that she will become the president and CEO of the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber of Commerce.
She recently became the executive vice president of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber after its merger with TwinWest.
“It has been a highlight of my more than 20 years as a Chamber CEO to serve these past four years with the TwinWest Chamber of Commerce and now with the Minneapolis Regional Chamber,” Full wrote to members.
She praised business leaders in the Twin Cities region as some of the most active, committed, collaborative and innovative businesspeople in the country, which she said made her announcement harder to make.
“This was an opportunity I could not pass up for my career and family,” Full said of the new position in the Fargo-Moorhead area.
She plans to begin leading the bi-state organization Dec. 1.
“Over the past six months, I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to work with leadership from TwinWest and the Minneapolis Regional Chamber as our organizations voted to unite, “Full wrote. “I strongly believe this historic consolidation will bolster our region by bringing together the collective assets of two of Minnesota’s strongest business organizations.
“There is no question the membership’s decision to consolidate was the right call. Our merged Chamber is stronger together, as we have seen with early successes around business recovery, expanding the talent pipeline initiatives, public-private partnerships, and exceptional programming for our members.”
She noted the merged organization will continue to maintain staff who had worked for TwinWest.
“The commitment of the entire team is high, and they will continue to be there to support, empower, and engage with you,” Full said.
She encouraged members to become involved in the merged organization and said, “I love this community, region, and the Chamber we have all built.”
She reflected upon changes this year.
“Over the past seven months pretty much everything in our worlds has changed,” Full said. “So, I suppose it shouldn’t come as a surprise that our Chamber and my career path have changed as well.”
Within hours of Full’s announcement, the co-chairs of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber, Ravi Norman and Jason Besler, issued a message about Full’s decision. Her last day with the regional chamber will be Friday, Nov. 13, they noted.
“Shannon’s strong and thoughtful leadership was essential as the membership of the TwinWest Chamber and the Minneapolis Regional Chamber worked together to unite our chambers,” the co-chairs wrote. “We greatly appreciate her service as President and CEO of the TwinWest Chamber over the past four years and most recently as Executive Vice President of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber.”
Like Full, they continued to voice support for the recent merger.
“We are intently focused on business recovery, leveraging public-private partnerships, expanding the talent pipeline, and providing useful and timely programming for our members,” they wrote. “This historic consolidation brought together the collective assets of two of Minnesota’s strongest business organizations to leverage our resources and relationships.”
The TwinWest Chamber, which had been based in St. Louis Park, formally joined with the Minneapolis Regional Chamber last month.
Info: mplschamber.com
