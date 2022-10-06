Two seats will be decided in the Nov. 8 general election
Two seats on the Wayzata City Council will be decided as part of the upcoming general election.
The council is comprised of a mayor and four council members, who are elected at-large to serve overlapping four-year terms.
The candidates in the running are Chris Hickman, Molly MacDonald, Jeff Parkhill and Larissa Stockton. MacDonald was appointed to the council in February 2021 to fill the opening left by Johanna Mouton, who transitioned out of her role as a council member after being elected mayor. Jeff Buchanan, who was elected to the city council in 2018, is not running for reelection.
Wayzata’s in-person polling location is city hall, 600 Rice St. E., and will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.
For more information on voting, visit wayzata.org/375/Elections or sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting.
Questionnaires were sent to all candidates. Below are their responses.
Chris Hickman
Education: North American Institute of Aviation, Continental Airlines Aviation School, Metropolitan State University, Flight Engineering School in Atlanta
Occupation: Commercial airline captain for Continental Airlines, United Airlines
Qualification: I come from three generations of builders, owned and managed an office building of over 40,000 square feet for more than 20 years. I understand the issues related to owning and developing property. I come from the private sector with no connection to city government and bring a fresh approach to dealing with our issues.
Why are you running for city council?
Hickman: My family and I moved to Wayzata 30 years ago – loving the charm of this beautiful small city along Lake Minnetonka and searching for a quieter life for our family. I am running for city council because I care about our city and how it’s current and future development will affect life in Wayzata. I have decided to be actively involved and can no longer sit on the sidelines.
What separates you from the other candidates?
Hickman: As a 40-year airline captain, and with my business experience, I have learned the importance of disciplined and methodical process for short- and long-term goals. I also feel strongly that our community has not had sufficient representation and I would like to be the voice of the people.
What are the top issues facing the city and how would you work to address them?
Hickman: Over the last few years, our city has gone through accelerated development and growth without proper evaluation of environmental, social and community ramifications. It’s sad to see our city lose its small town charm. So many residents are frustrated and unhappy with the efforts of the our city to please the visitors at the expense of increased traffic, parking, noise and now safety. The 2040 plan will accelerate these and many more issues further. City planning is a complicated process. You are balancing the wants and needs of the developers with those of the residents who should come first. We cannot leave the development of our city to chance. The process needs order, balance and symmetry.
I believe that the 2040 plan should be reviewed and modified as needed to assure an attainable growth rate, sustainable environment and input from the residents of this great city. These plans, as they stand, will be increasing Wayzata property taxes exponentially annually, driving long-term residents from their homes.
It is time for us to stand up and have a voice in the future direction of our city. This is our town, our community. I love this city and care about the future of Wayzata and preserving its character. I ask for your vote on Nov. 8 to assure Wayzata’s thoughtful and deliberate development plans for the future.
Molly MacDonald
Education: Wayzata K-12, bachelor of arts from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Occupation: Independent retail store owner (Lake Street, Wayzata)
Qualifications: Current Wayzata City Council member, local business owner, born and raised in the community
Why are you running for city council?
MacDonald: Two years ago I was appointed unanimously to the Wayzata City Council. This experience has deepened my commitment to serving the residents and many of you urged me to seek another term as council member. There are several important projects in Wayzata at various stages of completion, such as phase 2a and 2b of Panoway on Wayzata Bay, development of the former TCF building site and the Wayzata Boulevard Corridor Study to name a few. These are projects of great importance to Wayzata’s future and I want to see them to completion.
What separates you from the other candidates?
MacDonald: I’m the only candidate who grew up in the community. I’m part of a multigenerational Wayzata family. My father in law served three terms on council and three more as mayor, and my mother in law was a reporter for the Lakeshore Weekly. They encouraged me to get involved and to give back to the community. I am the only candidate with a business in Wayzata. I’m proud of my owner-operated retail store on Lake Street and it’s contribution to downtown Wayzata. I am the only candidate with experience on the Wayzata City Council. I’m accessible and engaged and I understand that residents come first. I listen and I am responsive.
What are the top issues facing the city and how would you work to address them?
MacDonald: I will keep the city budget in line without sacrificing our city services. I will use policy to support our liquor operations. I can apply my expertise and understanding of retail in Wayzata to our Muni operations. I will support efforts to maximize the profits at the Wine & Spirits to offset our tax levy and increase funds for our parks, police and city services. I will continue to fund our police department to keep our roads and parks safe for the residents. I will support our chief of police and his short-term, mid-term and long-term action plane to combat noise and increase safety on our roads. And finally, I will remain responsive to residents directly impacted by development proposals and the high growth rate in Wayzata. I will use our guiding principles to keep Wayzata a quiet, friendly and beautiful community.
Jeff Parkhill
Education: Highest level of degree is a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business
Occupation: Real estate professional, past certified public accountant
Qualifications: Wayzata Planning Commission Chair, Zoning Task Force, Wayzata Boulevard Corridor Study Committee, Wayzata Match Cup, JDRF Board, Breck School Board of Trustees, St. Bartholomew Church
Why are you running for city council?
Parkhill: To serve my community, period! Our lakes and small-town feel are what make Wayzata one of the most wonderful places to live globally. It is a world class city and a true gem. I want to make sure the community gets a voice in the future of this remarkable city. Work with me to keep Wayzata extraordinary! #ProtectWayzata
What separates you from the other candidates?
Parkhill: I have served four years on the Wayzata Planning Commission, with three of them as chair or vice chair. I have a prior career as a certified public accountant. I have a masters degree in business from the University of Chicago Booth School of business. I also have 35 years of real estate and business experience.
What are the top issues facing the city and how would you work to address them?
Parkhill: Balance resident and business interests – A healthy business district keeps the property taxes down for all of us, but we need to consider the impact our incredibly vibrant downtown is having on our residents. Let me work with the community stakeholders to find common-sense ways to regain the peaceful and quiet atmosphere that seems to be at risk with the incremental car and pedestrian traffic.
Development pressure – Part of preserving Wayzata’s heritage is controlling scale and mass of developments. I believe in small town small development. Input from the community is essential and will be heard. As chair of the Wayzata Planning Commission, we as a group have advised council to turn down developments that were too big for Wayzata, damaging to the health of our lake, tree canopy or existing topography. I will continue to do this as a member of the Wayzata City Council.
Larissa Stockton
Education: Bachelor’s degree in business management marketing, New York State; Masters degree in architectural interior design, London
Occupation: Business development and interior design consultation
Qualifications: Vice chairperson for the Wayzata Planning Commission – Design Standards Task Force, Zoning Study Task Force, Corridor Study Committee. 20 years of collected experiences to bring to council – change management consulting, business development, residential development and design, renovation, retail design, small business owner.
Why are you running for city council?
Stockton: Walking my dog through Wayzata everyday, I’ve seen rapid change. We are a lakeside community where people know your name. As a mother of three teenagers, I am focused on maintaining this intimate feeling for future families to enjoy. To foster this, as a community we must be sensitive to planning and development. Wayzata must shift its vision to reflect the perspective of the daily experience of residents of all ages and interests. We must address challenges that seasonality brings to meet resident wants and needs and manage shared attractions. We must preserve history and green spaces, support our amazing police and fire departments and plan for services our residents require. And it is important we fully utilize what we have to establish balance in our daily experience addressing safety, traffic, noise, congestion and increase our connected walkability as we live the Wayzata way of life. Serving our community has been deeply meaningful and I would love to do more!
What separates you from the other candidates?
Stockton: I have experience collaborating with our city working on several task forces and committees. This has provided deep insight into existing goals and methodologies. With a dozen years living abroad, I am practiced in adapting to different city lifecycles helping to recognize where Wayzata is today and plan for tomorrow. I am an independent critical thinker familiar with the skillsets used for development, retail and business strategy. But today I am not active in these areas and focused first on the well-being of all residents of Wayzata.
What are the top issues facing the city and how would you work to address them?
Stockton: Wayzata is a gem. Significant change has generated needs which require attention to attain physical and fiscal balance. I aim to improve our residents’ way of life through: dialogue and listening; transparency and budget prioritization; Panoway usability; creative solutions to maximize tax dollars; strategic decisions around energy and housing; and balancing seasonal needs.
Focusing on the perspective of our daily experience, we can derive the framework for decisions around achieving balance in mindful development, needed services, affordable living and transportation solutions. Together we can preserve Wayzata’s unique aspects, protect citizens and resources and advance services and structures we need over time sustainably.
