Sen. Ron Latz first won election to the Minnesota Legislature two decades ago, but he admits the outcome of this year’s elections in Minnesota still came as a surprise.

While his own re-election startled no one, as he faced no opposition on the ballot for his Senate District 46 seat, the DFLer representing St. Louis Park, Hopkins and a section of Edina did not anticipate that his party would move into the majority in the Minnesota Senate on Election Day. The DFL will control the Senate and the governor’s office for the next four years and the Minnesota House for at least the next two years.

