When St. Louis Park Councilmember Larry Kraft goes to St. Paul in January, he’ll have the climate on his mind.
From founding a nonprofit to helping shape the implementation of the St. Louis Park Climate Action Plan, Kraft has been active for years in warning about the perils of climate change and prodding others to take action.
With no formal opposition, Kraft took in nearly 98% of the vote in the election for House District 46A, which includes most of St. Louis Park aside from a southern sliver, during the Nov. 8 election. He received 16,013 votes, according to unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, against 347 write-in votes.
He will be joined by returning Rep. Cheryl Youakim in House District 46B, which includes Hopkins, a section of Edina and the remaining part of St. Louis Park. Youakim received 14,738 votes, or about 97% of the total, according to unofficial results, while 437 voters wrote in names for the seat.
Kraft’s plans
Kraft did not provide an exact date for his resignation from the St. Louis Park City Council, but indicated it would have to be before his swearing-in ceremony Jan. 3, 2023. He said he hopes to do what he can to promote an orderly transition process for the St. Louis Park City Council and to “fulfill my responsibilities” relating to issues before the council before the end of the year.
The council has discussed preliminary plans to declare a vacancy following his resignation and to undertake an appointment process yet to be fully outlined.
As for the results of his DFL Party in the election, Kraft said he was tired after staying up to see the outcome but remarked, “What a night – I was thrilled.”
While he does not have a specific bill to propose relating to climate change quite yet, he said he hopes the Legislature can build on federal legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. For example, the infrastructure bill included funding for electric vehicles and charging stations while the Inflation Reduction Act includes tax credits and rebates for solar panels, heat pumps, home efficiency measures and other measures.
“There’s tremendous opportunities to leverage those laws in ways that can help us simultaneously address climate change in Minnesota and also create jobs, clean air and water and make people’s homes more energy efficient,” Kraft said. “I want to make sure that ... we don’t leave any money on the table that could be invested here in Minnesota and St. Louis Park.”
While Kraft said he has other interests for legislation at the Capitol as well, he said, “The lens I have on things is if we don’t make the right kind of progress on climate policy, it will make every other issue that you care about worse.”
Because he has worked with young people as part of his advocacy work, Kraft said he is also interested in digging more into education policy.
“We have been under-investing for a long time in public education here,” said Kraft, specifically pointing to mandates for school districts relating to English language learners and special education that have not been fully funded at the federal and state levels.
“That comes out of the general fund of schools and makes it harder for them to make ends meet,” Kraft said.
He said he would like to begin with a deal during the last legislative session for more education funding that fell apart at the end.
The state also must seek to close educational gaps, invest in transportation and help people who are economically hurting due to inflation, Kraft said. He referenced international causes of inflation, such as the war in Ukraine, and pointed out that rises in the cost of fossil fuels have accompanied periods of inflation since World War II. Long-term, he said, work to increase renewable energy and increase energy independence from fossil fuels will help insulate inflationary shocks “caused by petro-dictators,” Kraft said.
“The nice thing about renewable energy is what Putin does over there can’t affect the price of sun or wind,” he said.
While he said the Legislature can’t address the root causes of inflation already occurring nationwide, he said it could help people better afford child care and health care.
As he looked ahead toward his new role, Kraft said, “I will sincerely miss being on the City Council. It’s a great group of people that care so much about our community, and I think they’re doing great things. But I’m honored to move and take this position and hope people will reach out to me regardless of whether they supported me or didn’t vote for me or left it blank or whatever. I listen and look forward to getting folks’ input.”
He noted many of the people he spoke with while knocking on doors share his concern about climate change.
“I think people are ready for and understand that we have to address it and are ready for leadership on this,” he said.
Youakim’s views
Youakim recalled conversations she had in with residents of the district in a statement regarding her re-election.
Residents have called for more investments in public education from early childhood through post-secondary education, a health care system that is accessible and affordable and “an economy that works for everyone,” she said.
Youakim added, “Folks want us to turn to each other to improve the lives of Minnesotans instead of working against each other. And, they want us to protect their rights to love who they love, to have control over their own bodies, and to equal protection under the law no matter who they are, what they look like, or where they live.”
Noting that she plans to schedule community forums at libraries and on Zoom, Youakim added, “I am excited to continue the conversations that we started.”
