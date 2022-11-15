When St. Louis Park Councilmember Larry Kraft goes to St. Paul in January, he’ll have the climate on his mind.

From founding a nonprofit to helping shape the implementation of the St. Louis Park Climate Action Plan, Kraft has been active for years in warning about the perils of climate change and prodding others to take action.

