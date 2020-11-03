In Wayzata, Johanna McCarthy has been elected as mayor, with Cathy Iverson and Alex Plechash winning seats on the City Council.
Here are the vote tallies, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State:
McCarthy, who ran unopposed, earned 2,264 votes. There were 86 write-in votes.
Iverson earned 1,416 votes (31.38%), followed by Plechash, who was re-elected to a second term with 1,133 votes (25.11%). The two candidates won out over Jeff Parkhill, who earned 993 votes (22.01%), and current Councilmember Dan Koch, who received 925 votes (20.5%).
McCarthy, a current council member, ran unopposed for mayor. According to the city clerk, the council will appoint someone to fill McCarthy’s council seat once it becomes vacant early next year.
Current Mayor Ken Willcox announced in July that he would not be seeking re-election to a fourth term.
McCarthy has spent six years on the Wayzata City Council and works at Cargill as a senior business process and transformation specialist. As a 24-year resident of Wayzata, she has also served as a volunteer firefighter and first responder.
Plechash works as an executive recruiter and is a volunteer firefighter with the Wayzata Fire Department. He has served on the council since 2016.
Iverson, an interior designer, has spent nine years on the Wayzata Planning Commission.
Parkhill, a real estate professional and past CPA, is vice chair of the Wayzata Planning Commission.
Koch, who is vice president of commercial lending for Bridgewater Bank, is a member of the Lake Effect Conservancy Board. He has served on the council since 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.