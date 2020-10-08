The League of Women Voters along with the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a virtual forum Sept. 24 with the candidates for Wayzata City Council.
Two seats on the City Council will be on the ballot in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, General Election. Those seats are currently held by Councilmembers Alex Plechash and Dan Koch, who are both seeking re-election to second terms. Also running for the council seats are Cathy Iverson and Jeff Parkhill.
The following is a selection of answers from the candidates, in the order they were given, to questions submitted by voters. Visit wayzata.org/368 to watch the full forum online.
Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Question: Phase two of the Panoway project, which includes the boardwalk and other components, is yet to be undertaken. What priority would you give to phase two funding given the current budget pressures resulting from COVID-19?
Koch: I’ve been actively involved in the Panoway project and have been actively involved in the conservancy that’s raising money. It’s been a challenge in some ways from a fundraising standpoint, but we’ve had a lot of great successes. We’ve gotten a lot of traction. We’ve built a lot of awareness.
We initially looked at it as one big project, and there are individual components within that project that I think make sense to break it up into a number of smaller more attainable projects on their own. So, first and foremost, I think the easiest one is the Section Foreman House. ... There’s been a lot of attention and a lot of interest from potential donors, and for me, the boardwalk is just such a key component of that. I think when we get that done ... It’s just going to have a wow factor and it’s going to be such a great amenity for our residents.
Iverson: I think that phase two, the boardwalk, needs to be completely privately funded. No tax dollars should be used to pay for this. Ten years ago when we were in the early stage of this development and engaged with our residents, the residents were promised over and over that this would only be built if private funds were raised. I’m very concerned that the residents are going to pay for a big portion of this unless we speak up and unless we start to have a voice.
And if the boardwalk is built, mother nature could easily wipe this out. I look at the example of what happened at Lake of the Isles. They spent a lot of time building a wood platform around the lake, Mother Nature came along one summer, the lake raised and the boardwalk was gone.
Plechash: I’d like to say, this will not be a city budget burden. It has never intended to be that way, it will not be that way, and as long as I’m on the council it will not go to the city. But that’s not the plan either, for it to go the city, so I think any resident that kind of feels like it’s going to fall on them, their fears are actually a little bit waylaid. The residents will not pay for this.
I’m right now working with the State Legislature to help get bonding support for this. Essentially, Wayzata has been an ATM machine for the entire state for as long as I’ve been here. We’re a wealthy community and thank goodness for that, but we get more taxes in that we pay out more than we get from the State Legislature, so it’s about time.
So, it would not only be state support, but it would also be private funding. But none of this is going to be paid for by any of the residents of Wayzata, so they should rest assured with that.
Parkhill: To prioritize that it is definitely privately funded, that’s been said from day one and I think that’s important to keep that transparent and that promise kept.
I really like the Section Foreman House and the eco park [plan] over there. I think that’s really neat. I also think safety over the tracks is important.
But I would put as a higher priority getting our businesses back up and running and getting some retail space leased. That’s a higher priority for me than putting the boardwalk in place. And maybe we can do it all, I don’t know. Let’s see what the townspeople want as far as the boardwalk, but I think everybody is game for the Section Foreman House and educating kids about ecology and sustainability out there.
Question: If you were to paint a picture of a future Wayzata in 10-20 years, what would it look like?
Plechash: America will be different in 20 years. Our culture will be different, our technology will be different, our values will be different. And so in order for us to properly plan for the future, I think we need to anticipate what that’s going to look like.
I think there will likely be driverless cars and a whole different view of retail, and I think the technology in homes will be different. So, my picture of Wayzata would be whatever would be deemed to be charming and quaint in a future sense is kind of what we need to look at. We can’t go back in time. We can’t change what’s already been done, but we can look forward to 20 years from now and say, how would we want the city to look like. And I think the zoning committee that I’m on right now will take a look at that.
Parkhill: That is exactly what the zoning study task force is going to do with our design standards.
I think we need to make sure we preserve our trees and our tree canopy. One of the hallmarks of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan was to create distinct neighborhoods and keep them distinct, and I hope that those are still there 20 years from now.
Other things would be a city that’s pedestrian-friendly and has connectivity. I would like to see if there are better ways to connect the Holdridge neighborhood and Margaret Circle neighborhood to our downtown.
So, walkability and connectability improvements would be really important, with a commercial district that doesn’t feel cavernous and doesn’t feel out of scale for our community.
Koch: I’d look to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan that we set out and look at the vision that the community gave us. I see that as the vision that I would want to see in the next 20 years. That includes being a forward-thinking community, well-connected, walkable and multi-generational.
I’d love to see Panoway phase two in place with the boardwalk and the Depot Park and all the elements that are a part of that. I think that would be a great community asset. We should also continue with maintaining our parks and enhancing those as part of the parks and trails master plan.
We should also continue to keep in mind environmental sustainability. In 20 years from now, how we live is going to be totally different in how we get our energy, how we drive, all those things. I think we should be at the forefront of sustainability.
Iverson: The first thing that came to mind was really making sure that Lake Minnetonka is healthy. That is so, so important. That really helps with what we do as far as the building and the density and all the runoff that’s potentially going into our lake.
On walkability, I echo the other candidates.
What have we as a city done to help slow down climate change? We need to be forward-thinking and start to think about the things we can start implementing in our city that help with that.
I have been an advocate and spoke multiple times in front of the city on our tree canopy. We have to change our tree ordinance today to stop people from clear-cutting their lots. Right now, people can take every single tree down. That has to change.
The other thing is overall noise reduction. Sometimes it’s really loud in our city, and so I think we have to look at that.
We also have a lot of empty space. Maybe we could do some hydroponic growing and get some vegetables growing right in some of our buildings.
