Two seats on the Wayzata City Council will be on the ballot Tuesday, Nov. 3, in the General Election. Those seats are currently held by Councilmembers Alex Plechash and Dan Koch, who are both seeking re-election to second terms. Also filing as council candidates are Cathy Iverson and Jeff Parkhill.
The four candidates were asked to provide biographical information and answer two questions. Their answers were edited for length and clarity.
Cathy Iverson
Address: 220 Central Ave. S.
Education: Bachelor of arts in communications
Occupation: Interior designer
Community involvement: Nine years on the Wayzata Planning Commission (two years as chair)
Contact information: cathyiverson001@gmail.com
What are the top issues that should be addressed by the Wayzata City Council?
Business environment: The city must define a vision for a vibrant future that balances the needs of residents, businesses and visitors. As a destination city, we have devoted significant resources to attracting tourists. Let’s enjoy all the good work that our city has undertaken and take a breath to put a development plan in place. Now is the time to develop a five-year plan to enhance the community for residents.
Traffic/safety: With growth has come traffic and safety concerns. Neighborhoods are dealing with increased traffic cut-through and speeding. Wayzata Boulevard has become dangerous for cars and pedestrians.
Density: We need to listen to citizens’ concerns about increased density. It is possible to protect our “small-town charm” with reasonable lot sizes and tree canopies while increasing density selectively and wisely.
Fiscal responsibility: With increased uncertainties, the city must carefully review all expenditures.
Boardwalk/Panoway: The city promised this project would be entirely funded with outside dollars. If the city provides tax dollars to this project a greater involvement by our citizenry is essential.
Many residents speak fondly of Wayzata’s “small-town feel.” How important is it to you that the city maintains that balance of having small-town characteristics with ongoing development and a growing residential base along Lake Street in downtown Wayzata?
Some think that we have lost the “small-town feel.” I feel that there is a way to retain the essence and characteristics of Wayzata while growing responsibly.
We must review and edit our building standards to retain what is left of our small-town charm. This will require architectural creativity. No property should be considered too important to be exempt from our vision of the city. Even major redevelopments must respect our height ordinances. Wayzata should not allow massive urban buildings to dominate our downtown and loom over our lakefront.
Our goal should be to look and feel like Wayzata, not just another urban space. We must continue to enhance Lake Street with trees, flowers, art and green space and continue to protect our natural resource: Lake Minnetonka, Wayzata Beach and other parks.
Dan Koch
Address: 205 Bushaway Rd.
Education: Bachelor of arts in economics, St. Olaf College
Occupation: Vice president of commercial lending, Bridgewater Bank
Community involvement: Wayzata City Council member, Interfaith Outreach Finance Committee member, Lake Effect Conservancy Board member and treasurer
Contact information: dankochforwcc@gmail.com
What are the top issues that should be addressed by the Wayzata City Council?
I would prioritize these four top issues based on what I have learned in my first term on the City Council: 1) Maintaining the financial strength of the city. Being disciplined stewards of the city’s resources allows us to keep the high quality of infrastructure and services that taxpayers, businesses and visitors deserve while holding the line on increases to property taxes; 2) Preserving and enhancing our parks and public spaces. The Panoway/Lake Street improvements are a perfect example of delivering on the community’s vision to have a city that is connected, charming, walkable and pedestrian-friendly for multiple generations. We need to continue executing on the vision for parks and public places laid out in our 2040 Comprehensive Plan and the Parks and Trails Master Plan. 3) Thoughtfully managing development for the greater good of the community. This takes a balanced approach that preserves the character of our neighborhoods and maintains the small-town charm of Wayzata while understanding the realities of current development demands. 4) Our businesses add so much to our community. We need to foster an environment that attracts residents and visitors to support them and help them thrive.
Many residents speak fondly of Wayzata’s “small-town feel.” How important is it to you that the city maintains that balance of having small-town characteristics with ongoing development and a growing residential base along Lake Street in downtown Wayzata?
The small-town feel is one of the things that makes Wayzata a special place to live, work and visit. We must take a thoughtful approach to redevelopment that enhances this important character. Successful development comes from listening to our residents, developers and businesses and applying the city code, ordinances and vision of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. When all these factors are considered and balanced, they can be woven together to create smart change that supports a vibrant community and maintains our treasured small-town charm.
Jeff Parkhill
Address: 539 Harrington Rd.
Education: Master of business administration, University of Chicago Booth School of Business
Occupation: Real estate professional, past CPA
Community involvement: Vice chair of the Wayzata Planning Commission, Zoning Task Force, Wayzata Match Cup, JDRF Board, Breck School Board of Trustees, St. Bartholomew Church
Contact information: 773-386-7392
What are the top issues that should be addressed by the Wayzata City Council?
Preserve Wayzata’s economic ecosystem: With a master’s degree in business and real estate background, I want to help Wayzata’s economy to thrive. My goal would be to create an environment that will help our businesses recover, grow and prosper post-COVID-19 and Panoway. Why? A healthy business district keeps the property taxes down for all of us. We can defer unnecessary infrastructure updates that will impede traffic flow and pedestrian traffic to give our community and businesses time to recover. Also, we need to get the commercial space around Folkstone leased with thriving businesses.
Preserve our financial resources: As a past CPA, I am fiscally responsible and understand the ins and outs of a budget. I would like to bring those skills to reduce waste and unnecessary spending. Our tax dollars are limited and they should be used very efficiently.
Preserve our natural resources: “Parkhill for the parks,” you might say. Open spaces and natural habitat are hard to come by these days. We are blessed with many trails, parks and views. These are irreplaceable. This includes our tree canopy and heritage trees, lakes and ponds.
Many residents speak fondly of Wayzata’s “small-town feel.” How important is it to you that the city maintains that balance of having small-town characteristics with ongoing development and a growing residential base along Lake Street in downtown Wayzata?
Our lakes and small-town feel are what make Wayzata the most wonderful place I have ever lived ... a true gem. I have been selected to join the Wayzata Zoning Task Force Study to make sure that Wayzata maintains its incredible charm. The community was really unhappy with the “big developments” of the past. Small town ... small developments ... while still moving forward.
Alex Plechash
Address: 475 Highcroft Rd.
Education: Master of business administration, University of Chicago Graduate School of Business
Occupation: Executive recruiter
Community involvement: Volunteer firefighter; U.S. Naval Academy, admissions officer; U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association, chapter president and trustee; Tee it up for the Troops, president and chairman, 2006-2018; Perpich Center for Arts Education, board director, 2006-2014
Contact information: alexplechash@gmail.com
What are the top issues that should be addressed by the Wayzata City Council?
• Balancing the need for development against the aspirational vision of maintaining Wayzata’s small-town character (see below).
• Setting new policy and zoning standards with a view toward the long-term vision of the city that goes out 20 years or more; taking into account anticipated societal changes such as driverless cars, mass transportation, etc.
• Keeping ahead of the city’s infrastructure needs.
• Doing our part to set a cultural tone of eco-friendliness and sustainable living without resorting to governmental mandates.
• Fostering an enticing, healthy and vibrant economic climate for both retail and commercial enterprises in the city which will allow the city to keep taxes lower on its citizens.
Many residents speak fondly of Wayzata’s “small-town feel.” How important is it to you that the city maintains that balance of having small-town characteristics with ongoing development and a growing residential base along Lake Street in downtown Wayzata?
Maintaining Wayzata’s “small-town feel” is exceedingly important to me, but it will be hard to maintain and balance against the inevitable cultural change the city will experience in the future. The small-town Wayzata of today is not the same as the small-town Wayzata that existed 40 years ago; and it will be different still for the next generations of Wayzata residents. Maintaining a small-town feel does not mean the city should go back to an older, nostalgic time or even remain static. Change is unavoidable, inevitable and even necessary, but the manner in which it changes can be affected by policy decisions that take into account a vision of what we want Wayzata to look like 20 to 40 years down the road. Enhancing, maintaining and encouraging the use of the city’s many park areas will help in that effort. I believe that the policy decisions the council makes in terms of development need to be rational, not draconian. What was important to prior generations will not look the same for future generations and we are already seeing that in the types of housing along Lake Street and amenities desired by our residents.
