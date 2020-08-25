Ryan Miske has announced his candidacy for Eden Prairie City Council.
In announcing his candidacy, Miske noted the extraordinary challenges the City Council will face as the community battles and rebuilds from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As a trusted legal advisor to many small and large businesses throughout Minnesota, my background helping them navigate challenging times and solve complex issues is the type of experience I’ll put to work for the people of Eden Prairie as our city builds a new normal in the aftermath of the coronavirus,” said Miske.
As a business owner, he is currently remodeling 7500 Office Ridge Circle, an office building near Interstate 494 and Valley View Road. He envisions the building as a catalyst to attract new businesses and high-paying jobs and to nurture the next generation of businesses that will emerge from the community.
Miske is a partner in the corporate group at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, has been named to Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s “40 Under 40” list and is on the list of Minnesota Super Lawyers.
He serves as a member of the executive board of the Northern Star Council – Boy Scouts of America. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Carleton College and a juris doctorate and master’s of business administration from the University of Minnesota.
“The future holds so much promise for Eden Prairie. Working together we can navigate the COVID-19 crisis and rebuild our community to be an even greater place to live, work, and raise a family than it already is. I hope to earn your support to serve our community on the Eden Prairie City Council,” he said in his announcement.
Info: ryanmiske.com
