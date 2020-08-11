Primary Election voters have decided which two candidates will advance in the race to represent Minnesota’s Third Congressional District, which includes the suburbs of Hennepin, Carver and Anoka counties to the west, south and north of Minneapolis.
These are unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office, as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday with 99.6% of precincts in the district reporting. Due to the high number of mail-in ballots, these results may not represent all votes cast.
The results show that U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips earned 67,673 votes, defeating DFL challenger Cole Young, who had 6,772 votes in the Aug. 11 Primary Election.
On the Republican side, Kendall Qualls earned 24,338 votes, defeating Leslie Davis, who had 7,743 votes.
Phillips will be vying for a second term in Congress when he goes up against Qualls in the General Election this November.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.