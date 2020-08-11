Primary2020Wayzata.jpeg

A voter fills out his ballot for the Primary Election at Wayzata City Hall. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

Primary Election voters have decided which two candidates will advance in the race to represent Minnesota’s Third Congressional District, which includes the suburbs of Hennepin, Carver and Anoka counties to the west, south and north of Minneapolis.

These are unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office, as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday with 99.6% of precincts in the district reporting. Due to the high number of mail-in ballots, these results may not represent all votes cast.

The results show that U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips earned 67,673 votes, defeating DFL challenger Cole Young, who had 6,772 votes in the Aug. 11 Primary Election.

On the Republican side, Kendall Qualls earned 24,338 votes, defeating Leslie Davis, who had 7,743 votes.

Phillips will be vying for a second term in Congress when he goes up against Qualls in the General Election this November.

fw23NW_CD3PrimaryVotersGuide_Phillips.jpg

Dean Phillips
fw23NW_CD3PrimaryVotersGuide_Qualls.jpg

Kendall Qualls

