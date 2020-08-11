Voters have narrowed the field of candidates for three seats on the Hennepin County Board Commission. The top two candidates in the Aug. 11 Primary Election will advance to the Nov. 3 General Election.
District 1 includes Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Crystal, New Hope, Osseo and Robbinsdale. Mike Opat, of Robbinsdale, is the current commissioner and is not seeking re-election. Opat has served as the district’s commissioner since 1993.
Lunde is the mayor of Brooklyn Park and an IT manager. Melsha is retired from the sales and service industry and lives in Brooklyn Park. Pittman is a project coordinator for Hennepin County and lives in New Hope.
In District 6, Chris LaTondresse received 11,789 votes and Dario Anselmo received 7,885 votes to advance to the fall election, according to the unofficial results posted by the Secretary of State.
Brad Aho received 6,709 votes, Kimberly Wilburn received 4,578 votes, Cheri Sudit received 4,471 votes and Carmella Doby received 1,571 votes.
District 6 includes Deephaven, northern Eden Prairie, Edina, Excelsior, Greenwood, Hopkins, Long Lake, Minnetonka, Minnetonka Beach, northern Mound, Orono, Shorewood, Spring Park, Tonka Bay, Wayzata and Woodland. Jan Callison, of Minnetonka, is the current commissioner and is not seeking re-election. Callison has served as the district’s commissioner since 2009.
Aho, of Eden Prairie, is chief technology officer for Erickson Technologies and a real estate small business owner. Anselmo, of Edina, is in commercial real estate. Doby is from Hopkins. LaTondresse, of Hopkins, is vice president of strategy and communications for The Expectations Project and vice chair of the Hopkins School Board. Sudit, of Minnetonka, is an attorney in the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. Wilburn is an office administrator and lives in Minnetonka.
In District 7, Kevin Anderson and Danny Nadeau will advance, with 10,222 and 7,190 votes, respectively. Kim Zellers received 6,517 votes, according to the unofficial results posted by the Secretary of State.
District 7 includes Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Greenfield, Hanover, Independence, Loretto, Maple Grove, Maple Plain, Medina, Minnetrista, Mound, Rogers, Rockford, northwest Plymouth and St. Bonifacius.
Anderson is a solution architect who lives in Maple Grove. Nadeau is the assistant to Jeff Johnson, the current commissioner who is not seeking re-election, and lives in Rogers. Zellers, of Maple Grove, is a teacher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.