The League of Women Voters hosted a forum Oct. 1 with the candidates in Minnesota House District 48B.
The candidates are incumbent DFL Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn and GOP challenger Holly Link.
There was no live audience for the forum, which was live-streamed from Eden Prairie City Hall and recorded. To watch the full forum online, visit edenprairie.org/community/stay-connected/city-tv.
The following is a selection of answers from the candidates, in the order they were given, to questions submitted by voters. Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Question: What is the biggest issue District 48 residents are facing and what action would you take related to it?
Link: As I’ve been door-knocking, the two biggest ones that have come forward are safety and also a thriving economy. I’ve talked with one particular person who owns four different businesses and unfortunately, they’ve gone through all the fat, they’ve gone through all the lean and now they’re looking at whether or not they can keep those four businesses open. And these businesses are not in Eden Prairie, they’re actually in Minneapolis and St. Paul. It’s impacting people here in Eden Prairie, but it really has a much more far-reaching impact. And so, what I would do about that, first of all, is we need to continue to look at how can we safely open up the economy as soon as possible, but we have to really watch this sneaky little virus that we’ve got going on here. ... That would be our best option, to get the economy up and running again so that people can have a lifestyle that they’re used to having and are able to have the jobs and provide those opportunities for people here in the community to also continue their employment and making sure that they are safe.
Kotyza-Witthuhn: I believe that when I’m having these conversations with my constituents, I’m hearing ... particularly climate change, education – this has been the strangest back-to-school year I think we have experienced, at least in my lifetime – and over and over again, child care. The economics of child care were already broken previous to the pandemic, and truly I think that when our first-line responders needed child care, our child care providers really stepped up. The Legislature worked to provide $30 million in emergency grant relief funding to our child care providers and that ensures that parents are able to go back to work, whether they are our emergency responders, frontline workers or if they’re just working remotely at home and trying to teach their children while distance learning. So, those are a few issues that are related to COVID-19, and we just have to kind of take a look at all of it and make sure that we can move forward one day at a time.
Question: How are you bringing in Black, Indigenous and people of color voices and experiences into your campaign?
Kotyza-Witthuhn: This is such an important question as the state of Minnesota and our community here in Eden Prairie continues to grow more and more diverse. We have, I believe, still the third -largest Somali population in the state of Minnesota, and I’ve been working with some of our neighbors who have supported my campaign to make sure that we are reaching out to that community in particular and having conversations. Though I don’t speak the language, many of them obviously speak English and, when I need a translator, some friends have been willing and able to do that so I can find out what matters most to them. My husband and I are actually raising a biracial family here in Eden Prairie as well, so when we explore the city parks and when we used to go to the splash pad before COVID, it’s just one of the joys of my life to see my little kids playing with kids of every race, religion, languages spoken. Kids just get such a joy from each other and even if they don’t speak the same language or they don’t look the same, a smile means friendship to everyone and I really think that including that in my campaign is something that has been a top priority for me.
Link: I’ve had the pleasure to meet with quite a number of student groups in the district and actually tour schools with them through their eyes. And it was the most moving experience I think I’ve ever had. To understand firsthand today what it’s like to be a student in the schools and be a student of color and where they felt comfortable and where they didn’t feel comfortable within the school. It opened my eyes in a way that even being a student at the University of Minnesota had not opened my eyes. I’ve been through a lot of diversity training with the district and also through my Ph.D. education working with students from all over the world. And so, you gain knowledge when you have a person as a friend, when you work with that person. Serving on the core planning team for the strategic plan for the district, I also have had the chance of having really deep, heartfelt conversations with people of color who also serve on that committee, and I’m talking hours worth of heartfelt discussions. And so, it has really opened my eyes. I will never live life as a person of color, but at least I can live with people of color and understand what they’re going through, listen to what their needs are and represent them down at the State Capital.
