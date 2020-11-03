Sen. Ron Latz won reelection to the Minnesota Senate by large margin in Senate District 46. Meanwhile, House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler won another term in House District 46A, and Rep. Cheryl Youakim won reelection in House District 46B. All three are DFLers.
With all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State indicate that Latz received 37,709 votes, or nearly 73% of the total in the race. Republican Bryan P. Björnson took in 14,081 votes, or about 27% of the total. Voters cast 54 write-in ballots in the race.
Senate District 46 includes Hopkins, St. Louis Park and Medicine Lake along with sections of Golden Valley and Plymouth.
In House 46A, Winkler received 18,551 votes, or nearly 70% of the total, according to unofficial results. Republican Anne Taylor received 8,017 votes, or about 30% of all votes. Voters cast 23 write-in votes. The district includes a northern section of St. Louis Park, a southern section of Golden Valley, Medicine Lake and an eastern portion of Plymouth.
In House District 46B, Youakim gained 18,626 votes, or nearly 74% of the total. Republican Melissa Moore took in 6,636 votes, or about 26%. Ballots included 27 write-in votes.
The specific vote tallies could change as more ballots are received and counted. Results are not final until certified.
