DFL incumbent Ilhan Omar won a second term representing the 5th Congressional District of Minnesota easily.

With more than 96% of precincts reporting, unofficial results showed Omar had received 244,289 votes, or about 65% of the total. Republican Lacy Johnson had received 97,036 votes, or about 26%. Michael Moore, of the Legal Marijuana Now Party, had picked up 35,667 votes, or about 9% of the total. Voters also had cast 1,401 write-in votes.

Omar and Johnson had both won primaries earlier this year to advance to the general election.

The 5th Congressional District includes all or parts of Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center, Columbia Heights, Crystal, Edina, Fort Snelling, Fridley, Golden Valley, Hilltop, Hopkins, New Brighton, New Hope, Richfield, Robbinsdale, St. Anthony Village, St. Louis Park and Spring Lake Park.

