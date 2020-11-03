Beth Fletcher, Kim Ross and C.J. Strehl won three seats on the Eden Prairie School Board.
The three candidates won in a race that featured six candidates. None of the incumbents for the positions filed for reelection.
With all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State indicated that Beth Fletcher received 16,745 votes, or about 25% of the total. Ross received the next highest tally with 14,902, or about 23%. Strehl took the remaining seat with 11,149 votes or about 17%.
The contest eliminated Francesca Pagan-Umar, Maryam Abdi and Tony Morimoto. Pagan-Umar had taken in 8,961 votes, or about 14%. Abdi had 7,048 votes, or about 11%. Morimoto received 6,672 votes, or about 10%. Voters cast 233 write-in votes in the race.
The final results may change as more ballots are received and counted before becoming official when certified.
The winning candidates will replace Chair Elaine Larabee, Director Holly Link and Director Terri Swartout on the board.
