In addition to the U.S. presidential race, voters in the 2020 general election are being asked to decide which candidates will represent Minnesota in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. On a more local level, voters will determine the Minnesota Legislature, county commissioner, park district, city government and school board.
Below is a rundown of the races on the ballot in Plymouth and Wayzata. Voter guides featuring interviews with candidates for the races were published in recent editions of the Sun Sailor and can be found online at sailor.mnsun.com/news/2020_election_sun_sailor/.
Election results will be available at sailor.mnsun.com as soon as they are tabulated and available from the Minnseota Secretary of State.
Voting early or on Election Day
The polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. Since social distancing rules may cause long lines at polling places, people are encouraged to vote early.
Plymouth residents may vote early in person through Monday, Nov. 2, at City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd. Regular city hall hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Extended hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
To find the Election Day polling location for your precinct in Plymouth, visit pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.
Additional information for Plymouth voters can be found by visiting plymouthmn.gov/departments/administrative-services-/city-clerk/elections or by calling 763-509-5080.
Wayzata residents may vote early in person at City Hall through Monday, Nov. 2. Regular city hall hours are 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7-11 a.m. Friday. Extended hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.
The Election Day polling location for all Wayzata voters is Wayzata City Hall, 600 Rice St. E. For more information, visit wayzata.org/Elections or call 952-404-5300.
U.S. Senator
Incumbent DFL Senator Tina Smith is going up against Republican challenger Jason Lewis. Also running for the Senate seat are Oliver Steinberg of the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party and Kevin O’Connor of the Legal Marijuana Now Party.
3rd Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips (DFL-Deephaven) is vying for a second term in Congress. He will face Kendall Qualls (R-Medina). Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District includes the suburbs of Hennepin, Carver and Anoka counties.
Hennepin County Board District 6
The two candidates in the nonpartisan race for Hennepin County District 6 Commissioner are Chris LaTondresse of Hopkins and Dario Anselmo of Edina. District 6 includes Wayzata.
Hennepin County Board District 7
Residents in the northwestern portion of Plymouth vote in Hennepin County District 7. The candidates are Kevin Anderson of Maple Grove and Danny Nadeau of Rogers.
Senate District 33
The candidates running for Senate District 33 are incumbent Sen. David Osmek (R-Mound) and Gretchen Piper (DFL-Wayzata). District 33 includes Wayzata.
House District 33A
Incumbent Rep. Jerry Hertaus (R-Greenfield) will face Caitlin Cahill (DFL-Maple Plain) in House District 33A, which includes Wayzata.
Senate District 44
The candidates in Senate District 44 seat are Ann Johnson Stewart (DFL-Plymouth) and Greg Pulles (R-Plymouth). Senate 44 represents parts of Plymouth.
House District 44A
Perry Nouis (R-Plymouth) is running against incumbent Rep. Ginny Klevorn (DFL-Plymouth) for House District 44A, which represents the northwest portion of Plymouth.
House District 44B
In House District 44B, which includes southern Plymouth, incumbent Rep. Patty Acomb (DFL-Minnetonka) is being challenged by Gary Porter (R-Plymouth).
Senate District 45
Senate District 45 encompasses the eastern portion of Plymouth. In the running are Legalize Marijuana Now party candidate Andy Schuler of Golden Valley, DFL incumbent Ann Rest of New Hope and Republican Roxana Bruins of New Hope. Leonard Searcy is also running to represent the district as a write-in candidate.
House District 45A
Cedrick Frazier (DFL-New Hope) and Jesse Pfliger (R-Crystal) are running in House District 45A, which includes a portion of east Plymouth.
Senate District 46
Incumbent Sen. Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park) and challenger Bryan Björnson (R-Hopkins) are vying to represent Senate District 46, which includes Plymouth and Medicine Lake.
House District 46A
Incumbent Rep. Ryan Winkler (DFL-Golden Valley) will face Anne Taylor (R-Golden Valley) in House District 46A, which includes the southeast portion of Plymouth and all of Medicine Lake.
Three Rivers Park District
Marge Beard, of Plymouth, seeks to continue representing District 1, which includes Medicine Lake, Plymouth and Wayzata.
Audrey Britton, a communications professional, small business owner and community volunteer who lives in Plymouth, has a write-in campaign in the District 1 race.
The Park District is governed by a seven-member board of commissioners. Five members are elected and two members are appointed by the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners.
School districts
Voters in the Robbinsdale and Osseo school districts will vote for school board candidates.
The candidates for Robbinsdale Area Schools are incumbents Helen Bassett, Sherry Tyrrell and John Vento and candidates ReNae Bowman, Greta Evans-Becker, Brian Hanf, Eric Pone and Stacy Rider.
A total of 16 candidates are running for the Osseo Area School Board. Three seats will be filled because members’ terms are expiring. The candidates are Melody Brinkley, incumbent Heather Douglass, Scott Fjellman, Tamara Grady, Lerea Graham, David Hallman, incumbent Jackie Mosqueda-Jones, incumbent Mike Ostaffe, Miamon Queeglay, Joseph Rahaglia and Anthony Starks.
Five candidates are on the ballot for the special election due to the resignation of Jessica Craig, who stepped down in June. The candidate chosen will take office in November and serve until January 2023. The five candidates are Thomas Brooks, Bridget Erickson, Vicki Richardson, Khai Vang and Kia Xiong.
Wayzata City Council and Mayor
In Wayzata, two city council member seats and the position of mayor are up for election.
Councilmembers Dan Koch and Alex Plechash are running for re-election. Also running for the council are Cathy Iverson and Jeff Parkhill.
Johanna McCarthy, a current City Council member, is running unopposed for mayor. According to the city clerk, the council will appoint someone to fill McCarthy’s vacant council seat if she is elected mayor.
Plymouth City Council
Three seats on the Plymouth City Council are on the ballot.
The seats up for election include Ward 1, Ward 3 and at-large. Running for Ward 1 are Milind Sohoni and Alise McGregor (appointed and currently serving). Running for the at-large position are Paul Hillen and Jim Willis (incumbent). Ward 3 is an uncontested race for incumbent Jim Davis.
Medicine Lake City Council and Mayor
In Medicine Lake, three city council seats and the position of mayor are up for election.
Voters will decide between Clint Carlson, Joyce Meyer, Debra Stafne and incumbent Chris Heim for two city council seats. Connie Shaffer is running unopposed for the council’s special election. She was appointed in October 2019 to fill the council position vacated by Steven Anderson.
Mayoral incumbent Scott Marks is running unopposed.
