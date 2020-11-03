In Senate District 33, incumbent GOP Sen. David Osmek, of Mound, was re-elected to serve a third term. He won out over DFL challenger Gretchen Piper, of Wayzata.
Here are the vote tallies, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State:
Osmek earned 31,474 votes (53.98%), and Piper received 26,803 votes (45.96%).
Senate District 33 includes Corcoran, parts of Chanhassen, Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenfield, Greenwood, Independence, Long Lake, Loretto, Maple Plain, Medina, Minnetonka Beach, Minnetrista, Mound, Orono, Shorewood, Spring Park, St. Bonifacius, Tonka Bay and Wayzata.
Republican State Rep. Jerry Hertaus, of Greenfield, was re-elected to serve a fourth term representing House District 33A, which includes all or parts of Corcoran, Greenfield, Loretto, Medina, Independence, Orono, Maple Plain, Long Lake, Wayzata, Minnetrista and St. Bonifacius. He won out over DFL candidate Caitlin Cahill, of Maple Plain.
Here are the vote tallies, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State:
Hertaus earned 17,568 votes (58.06%), and Cahill received 12,678 votes (41.9%).
In House District 33B, incumbent DFL Rep. Kelly Morrison, of Deephaven, was elected to a second term. Morrison won out over Republican Andrew Myers, of Minnetonka Beach.
District 33B includes all or parts of Deephaven, Greenwood, Excelsior, Tonka Bay, Shorewood, Chanhassen, Mound, Spring Park and Minnetonka Beach.
Here are the vote tallies, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State:
Morrison earned 14,150 votes (50.52%) and Myers received 13,844 votes (49.42%).
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.