DFLer Steve Cwodzinski defeated Republican Jeff Jiang in the Senate District 48 contest in an area that includes Eden Prairie and Minnetonka.
With all precincts reporting, unofficial results from the Minnesota Secretary of State indicate that Cwodzinski received 29,545 votes, or about 58% of the total, while Jiang received 21,198 votes, or about 42% of the total. Voters cast 20 write-in votes.
Cwodzinski had been the incumbent in the race. He is a retired government teacher at Eden Prairie High School who has been active with the Eden Prairie AM Rotary Club and as a volunteer teacher for Eden Prairie Community Education.
Jiang is an independent education counselor who is also an Eden Prairie Community Foundation board member, vice-chair of the Eden Prairie Chinese Association and an Eden Prairie PeopleFest Steering Committee member. He is involved in the Eden Prairie AM Rotary and Lions Club as well.
House Districts 48A and 48B: Pryor and Kotyza-Witthuhn re-elected
DFL incumbent Rep. Laurie Pryor, of Minnetonka, was re-elected to serve a third term in House District 48A, which includes portions of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie. She won out over GOP challenger Eric Wessels, of Eden Prairie.
Here are the vote tallies, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State:
Pryor earned 16,104 votes (60.92%), and Wessels received 10,321 votes (39.04%).
Pryor, a communications consultant, is involved in Rotary Club, Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and coaches multiple youth academic and athletic programs.
Wessels, a chiropractic physician, is a volunteer athletic trainer for multiple local high schools, Wounded Warriors and Paralyzed Veterans of America.
DFL incumbent Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, of Eden Prairie, was re-elected to serve a second term in House District 48B, which includes portions of Eden Prairie. She won election over Republican challenger Holly Link, of Eden Prairie.
Here are the vote tallies, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State:
Kotyza-Witthuhn earned 13,201 votes (55.01%), and Link received 10,784 votes (44.94%)
Kotyza-Witthuhn is a member of the Little Eagles Parental Advisory Council and the Community Outreach Committee at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church.
Link, whose career is in education, is a two-term Eden Prairie School Board director, board director and volunteer with the Eden Prairie AM Rotary Club.
The specific vote tallies could change as more ballots are received and counted. Results are not final until certified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.