The League of Women Voters along with the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a virtual forum Sept. 24 with the candidates in Minnesota Senate District 33.
Incumbent GOP Sen. David Osmek will face DFL challenger Gretchen Piper in the Tuesday, Nov. 3, General Election.
The following is a selection of answers from the candidates, in the order they were given, to questions submitted by voters. Visit wayzata.org/368 to watch the full forum online.
Answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Question: Public health and COVID have become politicized. What should we do going forward?
Piper: We really need to be following the advice of our health experts. ... And this is all changing every day. We’ve only been at this for a couple months. One thing that we do know for sure is that with rapid accessible testing, we would be able to know where the spread is and what we needed to shut down, rather than shutting down everything. It’s crucial that we keep our schools operating, our businesses on track, that jobs are available to people and that we continue to invest in the health infrastructure that we need to provide equitable outcomes for everybody. So, I really think that a bipartisan cooperative approach to testing, tracing and making sure that we have a response that’s appropriate to where the outbreak is occurring will help getting us back on track with good, informed decisions.
Osmek: Well, first of all, we haven’t been doing this for a couple of months. It’s been six months. And what’s important to note here is that the legislative branch is a coequal branch of government to the gubernatorial branch, the executive branch. And for the first month or two, I agreed with the emergency powers that the governor had because we didn’t want our hospitals overrun. As a matter of fact, we needed to refit hospitals. Bethesda is on the next block over from the Senate building and was refit specifically to be a COVID facility. The problem now is that the governor refuses to work with the legislative branch to work as coequals in providing for Minnesota to get through this situation. We need to have everyone come to sit at the table and right now the governor’s office refuses to do it. I’ve had a bill to actually change how the governor’s emergency powers work. It was taken up, it had bipartisan support on the Senate floor and, unfortunately, the House refuses to act as well as act in the correct way, which is to work toward moving the governor to a coequal position.
Question: How do you plan to address racial equity in areas such as health care, housing equity, employment opportunities and education equity?
Piper: In looking at how we address equity in policymaking, we need to make sure that we always use that lens regarding the people who are going to be most impacted by the policy. What’s their view of it and how will it impact their lives? And just a short example of this is in my work with YWCA Minneapolis, where a lot of the children were on scholarship. We noticed that they were losing those scholarships. The very children whose families are living in poverty were not able to take advantage of those scholarships, which caused tremendous disruption for our teachers and our school and for those children and their families. And by looking through a lens of equity and who those scholarships were intended to serve and how they were working, we were able to make an adjustment in the policy and advocate for more days absent for those kids who are more disproportionately affected by parents having a hard time with transportation or addressing health disparities that cause them to miss school.
Osmek: I talk about this with constituents when they talk about the difference between the per-pupil funding that we have in my area versus Minneapolis, and I’d actually defend Minneapolis and St. Paul for what they get because they have problems that we honestly do not have in Wayzata and Mound and Orono. And it is based upon the fact that they have so many single-parent families they need different assistance and more assistance to provide for programs to help those kids. If we do not help the children that are in Minneapolis and St. Paul to get a great education, eventually that is going to come back to us in any number of social ills. ... The best thing we can do for a local district is allow them to be able to move money between funds and to be able to allow them to have the flexibility – such as when we were in the pandemic, schools needed the ability to use funds in community education that is fee-based. So, the differences are stark, but they’re also important because they have different types of problems.
Question: What are the top three issues facing our state and how do you plan to address those?
Osmek: Well, it’s a pretty easy three for me. Jobs and the economy is number one. I’ve been endorsed by the National Federation of Independent Businesses, Farm Bureau, TwinWest Chamber and the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce because they recognize my voting record and my stance on creating jobs and creating an economy where everyone can win. The second issue is policing and public safety. There is no place in Minnesota for lawlessness and criminal behavior. I’ve been endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association because I stand behind our police officers and hold them accountable when mistakes are made. And lastly is the budget. We’re going to have a very difficult time. This is not going to be the fun times of a $2 billion budget surplus. I’ve been recognized as the best friend of the taxpayer numbers of times because the last thing I do, not the first, is talk about increasing taxes.
Piper: I believe that the three most important issues that we’re going to need to tackle are obviously recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and putting people to work so our economy can recover. With that, I would say number two would be getting to that budget. It’s going to be a difficult one to balance this year and our ability to recover is going to be very much dependent on how we respond to COVID. And I think we absolutely need to be investing in every aspect of our public safety. I was last night on a ride-along with Metro Transit Police and on the Homeless Action Team, I really witnessed the struggles that they’re going through and the resources that they need to have available at their fingertips for responding to the people who are without jobs, without shelter and without appropriate health response. So, I really think that with COVID, the only way past it is through it and to get people back on their feet and safe.
