Tiffany King was introduced at the Nov. 15 city council meeting.
Tiffany King has officially taken over as the new executive director for the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce.
King was introduced at the Nov. 15 Excelsior City Council meeting. She has worked as the executive director for other chambers of commerce in the past, including most recently Mount Horeb, Wis., and Freeport, Ill.
“I was interested and still really am interested and passionate about helping small businesses and being involved in local government. Although we’re not a government agency, we’re just helping build those pathways and those bridges between businesses and government,” she said. “(We’re maintaining) a business-friendly climate and help those communities prosper.”
Moving forward, King said she hopes to get a feel for what the chamber’s members are looking for, whether that be educational opportunities, additional networking or anything else.
“I’m excited to be here. I think we have a really great niche of businesses and organizations and individuals that all share a similar goal of seeing our service area, which is our five cities … prosper and grow,” she said.
Former Executive Director Jen Weiss addressed the council with an update for the last time. She was awarded a certificate of appreciation from the council for her time as director.
“Whereas Jen has been a leader in the Excelsior community for over three years, and whereas Jen has played an important role in supporting and strengthening the relationships between the city of Excelsior and the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce, which will benefit both parties well into the future,” Mayor Todd Carlson read from the certificate.
Weiss was also called out for her continued work during the pandemic. During the annual State of the Cities, an event where mayors from Excelsior and the other South Lake Minnetonka cities gathered to update their communities, Weiss revealed the chamber’s struggle with a lack of funding during the pandemic.
“I just wanted to take a minute to thank all of you. I’ve gotten to work with every single one of you and it’s been absolutely wonderful. This has been arguably the hardest 18 months, almost two years for any organization period, yourselves included, and you guys made it easier,” she said to the council.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.