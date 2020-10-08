Mark Esch, Minnetonka’s new high school football coach, said, “I feel right at home here.”
Under the Friday Night Lights, the Skippers will host Eden Prairie in a 7 p.m. Class 6A West District game Friday, Oct. 9, at Einer Anderson Field.
“We will find our where we’re at right away,” Esch said. “We want to be in the game and have a chance to win in the fourth quarter.”
Even though Eden Prairie finished 7-3 last year and Minnetonka was 0-9, that’s the type of game it was when the Skippers traveled to Eden Prairie in 2019. Eden Prairie took a 9-0 lead into the fourth quarter before padding it on a 47-yard field goal by Connor Reynolds and a touchdown run by Fred Zach that made the final 19-0.
Both Minnetonka and Eden Prairie have experience at the skill positions this year. The Skippers feature All-West District running back Ben Tolkinen and All-West District wide receiver Jaxen Iverson, while Eden Prairie returns its entire starting backfield, led by senior running back Johnny Hartle.
“Ben and Jaxen fit into our system,” Esch said. “Ben is a super athlete - small but strong and explosive. Jaxen can be an electric player. He’s one of our captains.”
In changing the offense from last year, Esch said, “We have guys who can run, jump, catch and throw.”
Will Martin has won the starting quarterback job for Tonka. In addition to Tolkinen and Iverson, the Skippers have a key returner at running back, captain Will Velgersdyk.
Esch likes Tonka’s size in the offensive line with senior captain Peter Grefe leading the charge. “Peter will anchor our offensive and defensive lines,” the coach said.
That’s a hint that Esch is not reluctant to use his best players on both sides of the ball. Iverson, for instance, is likely to play in the defensive secondary and Velgersdyk will not only run the ball, but also play linebacker. Joey Gendreau, last season’s starting quarterback, has been training at wide receiver and defensive back along with Iverson. Tyler Lien, another versatile player, saw action at quarterback, wide receiver and defensive back last season.
“You double your talent when you have guys who can play both offense and defense,” Esch said.
Under guidelines set by the Minnesota State High School League, crowds will be smaller at football games this fall, but hopefully, the enthusiasm will remain high. That’s almost certain at Minnetonka, where stadium announcer Greg Lincoln is one of the best in the business. As most fans know, his signature call on Friday night is: “And that’s another Minnetonka [First Down!].” Greg himself never says “First Down!” That’s the fans’ job.
