Pro baseball signings have taken away two of the best pitchers on the University of Minnesota staff.
Max Meyer from Woodbury was the third overall pick by the Miami Marlins in the 2020 Major League free agent draft, while his teammate, Minnetonka High graduate Sam Thoresen, has accepted an offer to sign as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Cubs. Both Meyer and Thoresen played three seasons for the Gophers before turning pro at the end of their junior year.
For Thoresen, the chance to play professional baseball is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. He was throwing a 91 mile-per-hour fastball when he graduated from Minnetonka in the spring of 2017. He is now delivering heat at 97.
“Max and I had a friendly competition to see who could throw harder,” Thoresen said earlier this week. “Max eventually blew by me, throwing 102, or whatever he’s throwing now.”
Meyer and Thoresen have one thing in common - a devastating second pitch. In both cases, it is a hard slider.
“I am also throwing a curve and a changeup,” said Thoresen, who has always relied on being able to change speeds.
Paul Twenge, Thoresen’s head coach at Minnetonka High, said that his protege made the right choice, staying home at the local university.
Over the course of 91 innings in his three seasons with the Gophers, Thoresen had incredible strikeout stats with 118 in 91 innings, which translates to 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings. His won-lost record with the Maroon & Gold was 6-6. As a sophomore, his strikeouts per nine innings were 13.4, the highest single-season mark in the history of Gopher baseball.
“Max Meyer and Sam showed that we have some really good arms in the northern part of the country,” Twenge said. “Playing for the Gophers and the having visibility of the Big Ten definitely upped Sam’s stock. To me, his improved velocity is fantastic. He has always had a good secondary pitch. When he played in high school, it was a curveball that had a lot of strength and depth.”
In summer ball, Thoresen played for the Excelsior American Legion team and led the Fire Club to fifth place in the State Division I Tournament in 2017. “Sam always loved the game and came to play,” Excelsior general manager Jim Peck said. “He is a good kid and a good student with a great pitcher’s body. Signing him is a good move by the Cubs.”
Thoresen said his experience at the University of Minnesota was nothing but positive. “I can’t thank [head coach] John Anderson enough,” he said. “He helped me mature as a man and set me up not only for the next level, but also for the rest of my life.”
Several Major League teams showed an interest in signing Thoresen, but the Cubs’ pitch was hard to resist.
“They care about me and want me in their organization,” Thoresen said. “Signing was definitely something I wanted to do. Management called me Sunday morning [June 14] and told me they wanted me to be a Cub. That night, I agreed.”
Thoresen will receive a $20,000 bonus. The Cubs have not yet determined which team in their organization will be Thoresen’s first stop.
Obviously, the ultimate goal for the 6-foot-3, 220-pound righthander is pitching in the Majors.
Thoresen has many people he wants to recognize for helping him make it to the professional ranks, his coaches and immediate family members among them.
“Thanks to my family and friends for supporting me,” he said.
Coach Twenge, who has had many great ballplayers at Minnetonka High, expressed a good feeling about Thoresen’s potential in the pro ranks.
“The Cubs will help Sam come up with a plan of attack,” Twenge assured, adding that his former pitcher has the one thing you can’t teach: Major League velocity.”
