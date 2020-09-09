Entering her sixth varsity tennis season, Minnetonka High captain Emily Jurgens is poised, confident and ready to lead what could be the Skippers’ best team ever.
Jurgens’ varsity career began when she made the Benilde-St. Margaret’s High team as a seventh-grader. After two seasons at BSM, she decided to transfer to her home district, Minnetonka.
Upon arriving in Minnetonka, Jurgens was an instant success. She became one of a handful of players in Section 2AA history to win a section singles title as a ninth-grader. She went on to state that year and won her first match before bowing out against the eventual state champion, Nicole Copeland of Edina.
“One of the main reasons I switched from Benilde-St. Margaret’s to Minnetonka was location,” Jurgens said. “My family lives in Excelsior, so Minnetonka is a lot closer. I like the way school is set up here, and you get a great education at Minnetonka.”
Jurgens likes the tennis culture at Minnetonka as much as she likes the educational opportunities. In his 34th season as head coach of the Skipper girls, Dave Stearns is a mentor the players can relate to, even though he is 71 years old and the players are 15-18.
Stearns appreciates the job Jurgens is doing as a senior leader. “Emily is very upbeat and her attitude is 100 percent great,” the coach said last week. “She is a wonderful girl, and as one of our most experienced players, she doesn’t have a deficit side.”
The other captains have joined Jurgens to meet with Stearns regarding team protocol during the COVID-19 pandemic. Safety management is an added duty for the captains, who are also in charge of ordering team apparel and planning team social events.
“We won’t have our usual team activities, like the dinners, because of COVID,” Jurgens said. “But we will find alternative ways to come together as a team.”
How does Jurgens view her on-court role as a captain?
“I want to stay positive and help to bring everyone together,” she said.
Jurgens has always played singles, and will most likely to continue as a singles player this year. The Skippers have three other prominent veterans on the singles side of the lineup - junior Annika Elvestrom, sophomore Sarah Shahbaz and ninth-grader Karina Elvestrom. Sarah Bernet, one of the other senior captains, is available if Stearns decides to use her as a singles player. Kelsey Phillips is a player capable of contributing in either singles or doubles, the coach noted.
“Our team was young last year, and we’re still really young,” Jurgens noted. “Everyone is really competitive, and we all played in the off-season. We are friends on and off the court.”
At this point, there is no set agenda for a postseason in Minnesota prep tennis, but the Lake Conference teams will be playing each other during an 11-match regular season.
“We at least have the conference matches,” Jurgens said. “I hope there will be a finale [tournament] in October. Just the chance to beat Edina is what we’re looking for.”
Edina defeated Minnetonka in the state Class AA championship match last fall. And the Hornets will be a powerhouse again with 10 out of 14 varsity players returning. Minnetonka has similar experience with the return of eight varsity starters. The only players who graduated from the 2019 starting lineup are doubles teammates Libby Andraschko and Taylor Kamps.
While she is leading the tennis team this fall, Jurgens is also researching colleges for next year. “I am looking at a few schools for tennis, as well as others where I would not play tennis,” she said.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.