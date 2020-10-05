Minnetonka High’s girls tennis team is the Lake Conference champion after taking a 6-1 decision Sept. 29 at Wayzata.
The Skippers finished 6-0 in league matches, and as it turned out Wayzata was the only team go earn a point against them this season. The other wins for Tonka were 7-0 against Buffalo, Eden Prairie, Edina, Hopkins and St. Michael-Albertville.
“I am extremely happy with the way our girls have played, and also with their great attitude all season,” Minnetonka head coach Dave Stearns said. “I was very impressed by the way Wayzata played today. They have some good seniors, and their ninth-graders at second and third singles have great futures. It is a pleasure to play against a team like Wayzata because they’re competitive and also have great sportsmanship.”
Wayzata head coach Kathleen Farmer said, “It was a great match with Minnetonka. Our girls played up to their ability and worked hard. This kind of competition is great for our team.”
At the top of the score sheet, Minnetonka’s No. 1 singles player, Sarah Shahbaz took care of Wayzata captain Miriam Shteyman in a match that provided a lot of quality points.
“Sarah can handle pace against any opponent,” coach Stearns said. “Her racquet control is the best I’ve ever seen in high school girls tennis.”
At second singles, Minnetonka junior captain Annika Elvestrom was challenged, but held off Wayzata ninth-grader Greta Holmes in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.
“Greta had a good game plan and followed it,” Farmer said. “To get six points against a player like Elvestrom was impressive.”
Wayzata scored its only team point at third singles with ninth-grader Tasha Piyabongkarn defeating Emily Jurgens, 7-5, 6-3.
Stearns was impressed by the young player from Wayzata. “She played almost a perfect match,” the Minnetonka coach said. “She just didn’t miss.”
At fourth singles, Minnetonka got the point, but it took a tiebreaker to settle it. Arianna Piedrahita of Tonka won the first set 6-1, but lost the second set to Lucy Nabedrick 6-2. Then, in the tiebreaker, Piedrahita won 10-8.
Minnetonka swept in doubles. At No. 1 ninth-grader Karina Elvestrom and sophomore Kelsey Phillips defeated the Haukos sisters, Jayden and Hannah, in straight sets. At No. 2, it was more of the same with Maddie Prondzinski and Emilija Medzuikaite defeating the Wayzata team of Emma Hawkinson and Emily Mendel in straight sets. Third doubles was closer with the Minnetonka team of Sarah Bernet and Meaghan Jurgens topping Elise Koltonowski and Sydney Polencheck, 6-1, 6-4.
While there has been no word from the State High School League on the possibility of a State Class AA Tournament this year, there will at least be section tournaments.
Minnetonka will compete in Section 2AA as a prohibitive favorite. The Skippers are undefeated and ranked No. 1 in state going into the postseason.
Wayzata will compete in Section 5AA, where coach Farmer expects to have competition from several challengers, including neighboring Maple Grove.
“I am happy we at least have a section tournament,” Stearns said. “But I am hoping we can have a state tournament, too.”
