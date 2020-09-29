After beating Wayzata 7-0 in a meet designated “non-conference” Sept. 21, Minnetonka was ready for the real thing this week.
Minnetonka and Wayzata were playing for the Lake Conference title Tuesday, Sept. 29, as this edition of the Sun Sailor went to press. Barring a major turnaround by the Trojans, Minnetonka has a good chance to gain sole possession of the conference crown.
“Wayzata has some good tennis players, and their coach, Kathleen Farmer, does a great job with the program,” Minnetonka head coach Dave Stearns said after the match.
Coach Farmer said, “Minnetonka was even better than advertised. They may have the strongest team I have ever seen. They’re a deep team with a lot of choices [for singles and doubles].”
The highlight for Tonka was a 6-0, 6-0 first doubles win by sophomore Kelsey Phillips and ninth-grader Karina Elvestrom. “They played one of thier best matches of the season,” Stearns said.
The Skippers had a strong challenge at only one position, second doubles. Wayzata captains Emily Mendel and Emma Hawkinson won the first set 6-1 before Tonka’s team of Maddie Prondzinski fired back to win the next two sets, 6-0, 6-4.
In third doubles Meaghan Jurgens and Emilija Medzuikaite topped Wayzata’s Elise Koltonowski and Sydney Polencheck, 6-0, 6-1.
Minnetonka’s singles players all won in straight sets, with the most competitive match at the No. 3 position, where Tonka captain Emily Jurgens defeated Tasha Piyabongkarn, 6-1, 6-4.
Farmer liked the way her ninth-grader battled against Jurgens, who is a six-year varsity player. “Tasha gave her a good battle,” the coach said. “She played better and better as the match went on.”
At No. 1 singles, in a highly anticipated match, Minnetonka sophomore Sarah Shahbaz scored a 6-3, 6-1 win over Wayzata captain Miriam Shteyman. At No. 2, Annika Elvestrom defeated Wayzata’s Greta Holmes, 6-0, 6-1. Arianna Piedrahita downed Wayzata’s Ondine Scrimgeour, 6-0. 6-1.
Minnetonka played Eden Prairie Sept. 22 and won another 7-0 decision.
Coach Dave Stearns of Tonka switched his lineup from the previous afternoon, putting his top two singles players in doubles and his top two doubles players in singles. The results were similar to the Wayzata match.
Karina Elvestrom defeated EP captain Carmela Pittaluga 6-1, 6-1 at first singles. Kelsey Phillips defeated Sophia Salamekh 6-0, 6-0 at second singles. Third and fourth singles were two more straight-set Skipper victories. Arianna Piedrahita and Kate Feist defeated Zadie Walvatne and Sami Pomar.
The first doubles match reunited Minnetonka’s defending state Class AA doubles champs, Sarah Shahbaz and Annika Elvestrom, who downed EP’s Annika Anderson and Sophia Paul, 6-0, 6-1. Anderson and Paul normally play first and second singles for the Eagles.
The Tonka twosome of captain Sarah Bernet and Maddie Prondzinski defeated Ava Neuman and Thuy-Yen Tran, 6-2, 6-1. And at third doubles, Minnetonka’s Erinn Fiedler and Karianna Lien won 6-1, 6-1 over EP captain Katelyn Daravingas and her partner, Mary Margaret Mellen.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.