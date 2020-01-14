One of the best and oldest rivalries in Lake Conference boys aquatics continued with Minnetonka defeating Wayzata 100-84 in the first dual meet of 2020.
Minnetonka opened with a close win in the 200-yard medley relay. Ben Keller, Knute Wargin, Michael Shelstad and Alex Galbreath were the winners for Tonka in 1:39.77. Close behind was the Wayzata team of Casey Stowe, William Nguyen, Ilya Johnson and Guilherme Argenta in 1:40.06.
Ryan Lund of Minnetonka won the 200-yard freestyle in 1:49.60. Second place went to Matt Gendreau of Wayzata in 1:50.55. Ryan Diede of Minnetonka placed third.
Minnetonka tri-captain John Wargin won the 200-yard individual medley in 1:58.76. In another good race, Wayzata’s Stowe took second in 1:59.88. Nguyen of Wayzata was third.
Wayzata’s Nick Kale won a 50 freestyle duel with Tonka’s Ben Binder, 23.00 to 23.09. Shelstad from Tonka was right behind them in 23.14.
Oliver Poitevent of Minnetonka won the diving event with a score of 250.50, while Wayzata’s Ethan Wheeler placed second with 242.15. Jack Eichhorn of Minnetonka was third and Henry Ross of Wayzata took fourth.
Lund won his second event of the day for the Skippers, finishing a close race with Wayzata’s Stowe in the 100 butterfly. Lund was timed in 52.84 and Stowe finished in 53.11. Wayzata’s Ilya Johnson placed third.
Tri-captain Galbreath of Tonka was first in the 100 freestyle in 49.92. Tony Cai of Wayzata was second in 50.84 and Ryan Diede of Tonka placed third.
Minnetonka’s John Wargin won his second event of the meet, taking the 500 freestyle in 5:00.67. Second place went to Henry Rosenhagen of Minnetonka and Wayzata’s Gendreau placed third.
Lund was involved in hits third win of the day, leading off Minnetonka’s winning 200 freestyle relay. He teamed with Binder, Galbreath and John Wargin to swim 1:30.51. Wayzata was second with Cai, Nguyen, Gendreau and Kale.
Charlie Snelson of Wayzata won the 100 backstroke in 56.21 and Isaac Alberts of Tonka was second in 57.52. Third place went to Wayzata’s Ilya Johnson. Wayzata’s Kale followed with a win the 100 breaststroke with a time of 59.73. Knute Wargin and Cole Mizutani of the Skippers placed second and third.
Wayzata closed the meet with a victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay. The team of Ian Taraszewski, Kieran Hark, Snelson and Adam Liu swam 3:29.62.
In 5:30 p.m. Lake boys aquatics meets on Friday, Jan. 17, Wayzata travels to Buffalo and Minnetonka hosts St. Michael-Albertville at the Minnetonka Middle School East Pool.
