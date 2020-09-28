The Hopkins High girls soccer team played an inspired game on its Senior Night Sept. 24 at Hopkins High Stadium, but the Royals were denied an upset when Minnetonka won 1-0.
With the win, the Tonka girls completed a Lake Conference road sweep. The boys defeated Hopkins 5-0 earlier that evening.
Thhe girls win certainly helped the Skippers in the Lake Conference standings. Going into this week’s games, the Skippers (5-2-0) remained a game behind Edina (6-1-0).
“We were glad to get out of there with a win,” Minnetonka head coach Jeff Hopkins said. “It is always difficult when you play a team on their Senior Night. They [the Royals] played a good game.”
The only goal of the match was a penalty kick by Minnetonka senior Lissa Mizzutani in the second half.
“Lissa put it away,” coach Hopkins said. “After I took over as coach of the Minnetonka girls team, we struggled with penalty kicks and took some playoff losses. Since then we have focused more on PKs in practice.”
Mizzutani was not the only Skipper to play a prominent role in the win over the Royals. “Marli Bertagnoli was our Player of the Game,” coach Hopkins noted. “Her decision-making and ability to attack helped us create opportunities.”
Sophomore goalkeeper Maddie Schultz also had a good night for Minnetonka. “Maddie made one spectacular save and, late in the game, she came up and collected the ball.”
Coach Hopkins commented on the strength of Lake Conference competition this season. “We are one of the best conferences in the state every year,” he observed. “One through seven, all of the teams are pretty close.”
Among the largest victory margins in any Lake girls game this year was Minnetonka’s 5-1 victory over Hopkins the first time through the schedule.
Give coach Justin Hegre and the Hopkins girls credit for a big improvement over the last month. In another recent contest, Hopkins played consistently well in a 3-0 loss at Edina.
Minnetonka was playing Wayzata Tuesday, Sept. 29, as this edition went to press. The Skippers will travel to Eden Prairie for a 7:15 p.m. match Thursday, Oct. 1.
Hopkins High drew the Lake Conference bye on Sept. 29 and will resume action at 7:15 p.m. Oct. 1 when they play a conference match at Wayzata.
Tonka Boys
Earlier this season, the Minnetonka boys soccer team raced past Hopkins 10-0 with Dylan Olson scoring six goals to tie a Lake Conference single-game record.
It wasn’t as easy for Olson in the rematch Sept. 24 at Hopkins High Stadium. The left-footed All-State forward was met with physical play, and although he did score two goals, the Royals kept a tight watch.
Meanwhile, Minnetonka’s defense remained perfect on the season against Hopkins in a 5-0 win.
Alec Rodriguez, a senior captain who has played both midfield and defender for the Minnetonka boys this season, said he knew Hopkins would come strong for the rematch.
“They came at us tonight, man on man, pressing and not relenting,” Rodriguez said after the game.
With the victory, Tonka (6-1-0) took the lead in the Lake Conference standings.
For Rodriguez, his senior season has played out the way he hoped it would.
“Our plan is to win every single game,” he said. “I knew if we do that we’ll win the Lake title.”
Rodriguez is one of the most versatile players Mike Rogers has coached in the Minnetonka program. The left-footed captain is capable of playing all 10 field positions, one fan observed last week.
“Actually, I have played goalie in the past, too,” Rodriguez said. “When you can play different positions, you can get more playing time. I want to contribute anywhere I can.”
In addition to being a threat in the run of play, Rodriguez is a threat anytime he takes a corner kick.
A breakaway goal by captain Hunter Kemnitz started Minnetonka’s four-goal first half against Hopkins. Then Olson made a penalty kick and Charlie Pears added a goal. A corner kick from Rodriguez set freshman star Jake Hennen up for the fourth goal.
Olson dribbled through a cluster of Royal defenders to score the only goal of the second half. At the other end of the field, Jamie Deneen recorded the shutout. Senior captain Jonas Swan had a strong performance in Hopkins’ net.
“Hopkins showed a lot of heart tonight,” Rogers said.
As this edition of the Sun Sailor went to press Tuesday, Sept. 29, Minnetonka was playing Wayzata. The winner will have the inside track of the Lake title. Going into the match, Wayzata stood 5-1-1.
Hopkins (3-5-1) will play Wayzata in a 5 p.m. Lake match Thursday, Oct. 1, at Wayzata High Stadium. Minnetonka is set to take on Eden Prairie at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at EP’s Aerie Stadium.
