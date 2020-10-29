Even though he has yet to coach in the Bay Bell rivalry game between Minnetonka and Wayzata, Minnetonka’s first year head coach Mark Esch thoroughly knows about prep football rivalries.
“When I was the coach at Mankato West, we played Mankato East every year for The Jug,” Esch said. “We won it back from them my first year there, and East has not been able to get it back.”
Minnetonka (1-2) showed signs of progress Friday, Oct. 23, even though they lost a 13-7 West District game on the road against Shakopee.
“We had almost 300 total yards,” Esch said. “We moved the ball down the field pretty well, but we were hurt by three turnovers.”
Minnetonka’s senior playmakers, Ben Tolkinen and Jaxen Iverson, both played well. Tolkinen was the leading rusher for his team with 47 yards on 12 carries. Iverson had seven pass receptions that totaled 60 yards.
Junior quarterback Will Martin was comfortable in the pocket, completing 16 of 26 attempts for 171 yards. Yardage-wise, the leading receiver, junior Tyler Lien, had five catches for 70 yards.
Each team had 16 first downs.
“I feel like we’re knocking on the door,” said Esch, whose team opened the season with a 34-7 loss to Eden Prairie and then won 7-3 over Mounds View Week 2. “We had a good effort on defense against Shakopee’s veer option. We just need to eliminate some turnovers and mistakes. The kids are playing hard and they believe in what we’re doing. It is only a matter of time until we break loose.”
Coming from the other end of Lake Minnetonka, Wayzata (0-3) needs a win Friday night just as much as Minnetonka does. The Trojans have a big offensive line led by 6-6, 270-pound senior Tyler Magnuson. He is skilled at opening holes for Wayzata’s quick halfbacks, seniors Sean Diedrich and Anthony Richmond. Junior Julian Diedrich, Sean’s brother, is the leading receiver for junior quarterback Ryan Harvey.
Wayzata is coming off a 36-13 loss to Eden Prairie Oct. 23. In that game, Harvey threw for almost 200 yards and had touchdown pass plays to Julian Diedrich and junior Drew Berkland.
The secondary is the strength of Wayzata’s defense with Berkland and senior Eddie Beeninga. Senior linebackers Cole Brown and Hayden Davison are two other quality players.
