Five of the state’s leading senior all-arounders lead the All-Lake Conference girls gymnastics team for 2019-20.
Those elite competitors are Kenzi Kluge from Eden Prairie, Kelsey Neff from Edina, Ciboney Reglos from Hopkins, Emma Siefker from Minnetonka and Grace Treanor from Wayzata.
Looking at the all-around in the State Class AA Meet at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul, Grace Treanor took eighth place with a score of 37.400. Neff finished 15th with 36.900 and Minnetonka’s ninth-grade phenom Elena Cantwell scored 36.9875 for 18th place.
Grace Treanor earned second place in her best event, floor exercise, with a 9.6875 score. Reglos earned 13th place with 9.5125, while Neff placed 24th.
Balance beam was another good event for Reglos, who took eighth place with 9.475. Cantwell from Minnetonka was also a standout, taking 12th place with 8.4125. Minnetonka’s Siefker was also in the top 20, placing 17th with 9.3375.
Reglos scored 9.4875 for seventh place on the uneven bars. Grace Treanor was 11th with 9.375 and Neff took 12th with 9.3625. Eden Prairie’s Sophia Hoang took 19th place with 9.2375.
Vault was another good event for the Lake with Grace Treanor taking eighth with 9.5875 and Neff earning 10th place with 9.550. Cantwell finished 20th with 9.4375.
Even though Neff represented Edina in state all-around and all four individual events, she was unable to win the all-around title in Section 6AA this season. The Minnesota State High School League shifted Wayzata to Section 6AA from Section 5AA, and Grace Treanor was able to win every event in her new section.
“With Grace coming into our section, the competition was more challenging,” Neff said. “But I am not saying Eden Prairie was easy last year.”
Wayzata’s arrival and Eden Prairie’s departure from Section 6AA was certainly a different look with Treanor’s dominant performances. The Wayzata captain has gained an appointment to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, leaving a legacy as one of her school’s all-time elite gymnasts.
Girls Gymnastics
All-Lake Team
Buffalo: Junior Madi Peters.
Eden Prairie: Senior Kenzi Kluge, sophomores Sophia Schnob and Winnie Wallace and ninth-grader Sophia Hoang.
Edina: Senior Kelsey Neff and ninth-grader Kylie McLenighan.
Hopkins: Seniors Maddie Guelich, Ciboney Reglos and Kaija Pratt.
Minnetonka: Senior Emma Siefker and ninth-grader Elena Cantwell.
St. Michael-Albertville: Junior Livia Dombeck and eighth-grader Jackie Bergeron.
Wayzata: Seniors Grace Treanor and Izzy Treanor and sophomore Sasha Arne.
