For many years, early-season games against Roseau and Warroad have provided a barometer for the Minnetonka High girls hockey team.
Never in the history of the long-time series have the Skippers played as well as they did last weekend, when they defeated Roseau 8-0 and Warroad 9-4 at Pagel Activity Center. Those games followed wins over Roseville (6-0) and Lakeville North (9-0).
“We are playing really well, and we have been able to bury the puck,” said Tracy Cassano, Minnetonka’s first-year head coach, who was previously the head coach in three other Class AA programs - Rosemount, Chaska/Chanhassen and Burnsville. “Our girls are super coachable and quick learners. We’re a senior-heavy team that combines experience with a good work ethic.”
Captains Rory Guilday, Lacey Martin and Maggie Nicholson are fired up about Minnetonka’s chances this season. Edina has been the Skippers’ main obstacle, as a Lake Conference rival and the state Class AA champion the past three seasons. But Edina isn’t the only team the Skippers must focus on.
“We are taking one game at a time,” said Nicholson, who led Team USA to the Under-18 title in the World Hockey Championships last winter in addition to helping Tonka make it to state. “Andover is our next opponent.”
Martin was impressed with Warroad, the opponent for the Skippers in a Saturday matinee Nov. 16.
“Warroad is super physical and always takes the body,” she said. “And they’re a grinding team.”
Minnetonka jumped out to a 6-2 lead, but the Warriors brought it back to 6-4 before the Skippers pulled away with three late goals.
Baskin had two of Minnetonka’s five goals in a fast-paced first period. Also scoring were Martin, Josie Helling and ninth-grader Grace Sadura.
Martin scored her second goal of the game in the second period, then in the third period Kayley Crawford scored two goals and Martin completed her hat trick.
In Friday night’s win over Roseau, senior forward Emily Bayless was Minnetonka’s No. 1 star with a hat trick and two assists. Martin added two goals, while Sadura, Kylie Melz and Mandi Soderholm added one each. Sadura had three assists, as well, while Nicholson had two assists. Brynn Dulac earned the shutout in goal by stopping all 16 Roseau shots on net.
Guilday explained what she sees as the key to Minnetonka’s early-season success.
“We’re always working as a unit of five, moving together,” she said.
The defensive pairs and returning goalie Dulac are meshing as a unit, taking ownership in the three shutouts so far.
“We all want to be shut-down defensemen,” said Guilday, who is paired with Nicholson. The other defensemen are junior Hanna Baskin and seniors Lisa LaRoche and Anna Sorenson.
What is it like to coach a player like Nicholson?
“She is phenomenal,” coach Cassano said. “Maggie has the leadership the work ethic and the respect of everyone on the team. She takes the family environment to heart.”
