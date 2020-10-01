Minnetonka High’s football team has a new head coach for the 2020 season. He is Mark Esch, a coach with an outstanding resume that includes 2008 and 2014 Prep Bowl championships as head coach at his previous high school, Mankato West.
“Mark is the right coach to continue the great Minnetonka tradition and lead us forward into a new era,” Minnetonka High activities director Ted Schultz said.
Players in the program, who had a chance to work with Esch in preseason camp, like his enthusiasm and attention to detail.
“The new coaching staff is motivating us to reach our full potential,” said senior captain Peter Grefe, one of the players who will anchor the Skippers’ offensive line.
“We are pretty excited that the State High School League is letting us play this fall,” captain Will Velgersdyk said. “We have positive energy on the field every day. I love playing for coach Esch. If we need to talk to him about anything, he is there for us.”
Jaxen Iverson, the third captain and a returning letterman at receiver, said, “We have a very positive group this year. The seniors and juniors all get along really well, so we are building team chemistry. And we have a lot of players with high football IQs.”
Iverson is excited to team up with third-year starting halfback Ben Tolkinen again this season. After leading the team in rushing last season, Tolkinen has high hopes for a big season.
Although the Skippers lagged record-wise last season with a 0-9 overall W-L standing, they competed well with most teams in a loaded Class 6A West District. The schedule is tough again this year with rivalry games against Eden Prairie, Edina and Wayzata among others.
The first game of the season will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, when the Skippers host Eden Prairie at Einer Anderson Stadium. The Eagles, coached by Mike Grant, return 15 of 22 offensive and defensive starters from last year, and there is no shortage of size in an offensive line that returns intact.
During the first two weeks of official practice, Minnetonka is taking every precaution to keep the team safe and COVID-19 free.
One of coach Esch’s innovations is a dot system.
“We use the dots [which have numbers on them] to stay six feet apart at all of our stations,” Grefe said.
The players put the dots to use even before practice began Friday, Sept. 25, when they limbered up by playing catch, linemen as well as backs.
Their attitude was upbeat across the board as they focused on the task of getting ready for the new era in Tonka football.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.