Eden Prairie and Minnetonka will match identical 20-6-1 records when they face off for the Section 2AA girls hockey championship at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Braemar Arena.
In three meetings this season, Eden Prairie has won once and Minnetonka has won twice. Five of the last six seasons, the Section 2AA championship game has matched the two Lake Conference rivals against one another.
Minnetonka head coach Tracy Cassano said that her message to her players all season has been “work hard, work together, you’re a family.”
Eden Prairie head coach Jaime Grossman stresses the same values.
In Minnetonka’s 2-1 win over Shakopee Feb. 11 in the section semifinals, the Skippers had goals from Grace Sadura and Ellie Alvarez. Olivia LaRoche had an assist on each of the goals and Brynn Dulac was Tonka’s winner in goal.
“We went hard to the net,” Cassano said. “Shakopee took a 1-0 lead in the first period, then Grace came back and scored a goal that kind of loosened us up.”
Eden Prairie’s 3-1 semifinal win over Holy Family Catholic was a typical Eagle victory - good defense combined with timely scoring.
Junior forward Grace Kuipers scored two goals for the Eagles and Sydney Langseth set the tone with her passing, skating and leadership. Molly Goergen was the winning goalie.
“Grace and Sydney are both having great seasons,” Grossman said recently. “And Nora Wagner also does a great job on that line.”
The winner of Friday night’s game will advance to the State Class AA Tournament next week at Xcel Energy Center.
