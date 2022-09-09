Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota festivals have become so popular that the St. Louis Park-based organization needed to find other venues.

Organizers estimate that about 20,000 people attended its Songkran Thai New Year Festival in May after it moved from the Wat Promwachirayan temple in which the council is housed in St. Louis Park to the State Capitol grounds in St. Paul.

