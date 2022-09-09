Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota festivals have become so popular that the St. Louis Park-based organization needed to find other venues.
Organizers estimate that about 20,000 people attended its Songkran Thai New Year Festival in May after it moved from the Wat Promwachirayan temple in which the council is housed in St. Louis Park to the State Capitol grounds in St. Paul.
Planners for this year’s MinnesoThai Street Food Festival Sept. 17-18 are anticipating turnout could be similarly high, prompting a move from the temple to the West End Festival Site at 5376 Gamble Drive in St. Louis Park.
Even in 2021, the street food festival attracted thousands to Wat Promwachirayan.
“Last year we had such a huge turnout that we really felt like we were busting out of the seams a little bit at the temple,” said Tracy Schultz, project manager for the cultural council and the Amazing Thailand restaurant in Minneapolis. “We realized that we could bring this to a much bigger venue and potentially have an opportunity to reach more guests and have more people enjoy the festivities.”
Events at Wat Promwachirayan have attracted residents from well beyond St. Louis Park.
“We’ve been really lucky at the temple to have folks come in from all parts of the Twin Cities,” Schultz said. “The city of St. Louis Park has been really, really good to us, so we’re happy to do it in a more central location that people are familiar with in the city.”
Beyond space for visitors, the availability of free parking in garages at the West End helped drive the decision. Visitors to the festival at Wat Promwachirayan have often parked for blocks around along nearby streets or across Highway 100.
“We want to be a good neighbor,” Schultz said. “The Birchwood Neighborhood has been so kind to us, but we can recognize that we need a little bit more space.”
For the MinnesoThai event this year, organizers worked with the destination marketing organization Discover St. Louis Park on plans.
“We’re trying to do our best to be good stewards of the property and make sure everyone has a good time,” Schultz said.
The temple still hosted Sunday markets this summer but cut back as leaders prepare to restructure the site. Temple leaders plan to increase its kitchen space significantly to allow the staff to cook large amounts of food for the Sunday market events in the kitchen, cutting down on the time to set up cooking equipment outside for each event.
Drag show, spicy eating contest, fire dancing and more
The Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota is promoting the MinnesoThai Street Food Festival as another way for Minnesotans to get together after “The Great Minnesota Get-Together,” as the State Fair bills itself.
The celebration of Thai culture includes Thai food, musical performances, art exhibits and other attractions.
A drag show will feature Pangina Heals, also known as Pan Pan Narkprasert, who is a judge on “Drag Race Thailand” and has competed in “RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World.”
Heals will fly in from Bangkok to participate in the free show Saturday, Sept. 17.
Schultz noted that Amazing Thailand has hosted drag dinners throughout the summer. Festival organizers used their connections from the dinners to help organize the Sept. 17 show.
They are also planning to host a pad Thai cooking demonstration on stage.
“We have an enormous wok,” Schultz said of plans for the large-scale demo. “We’ll probably go through dozens of eggs.”
Also in the realm of fun with food, competitors will square off in a papaya salad eating contest, vying for cash prizes.
“Our competitors are getting better and better, so this is going to be our spiciest one,” Schultz said.
A Muay Thai event, featuring kickboxing, is also planned along with beer gardens, games and other activities. Fire-dancing is envisioned Saturday, Sept. 17.
The festival will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 17, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18.
The stage at the West End will be located near Punch Bowl Social, in a fenced area. For an upgraded experience, attendees will be able to rent cabanas with a view of the stage in which they can be served where they sit in the covered shelters.
Although a full schedule has not been released yet, details will be released on Facebook pages for the Thai Cultural Council of Minnesota and MinnesoThai.
Information will also be available at www.thaiculturemn.us.
