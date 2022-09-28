Participants in the Team Eating Challenge Sept. 17 at the MinnesoThai festival sift through flour to find a buried object, allowing them to progress to the next step of the event. The winning team took home $500 while other top winners also received substantial cash prizes. The Thai Cultural Council and Wat Promwachirayan, a temple co-located with the cultural council in St. Louis Park, put on the event Sept. 17-18 at the West End Festival Site. The event celebrates Thai and Southeast Asian culture and street food with music, dance, competitions and other events that attracted thousands to the area this year. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
St. Louis Park resident Jada Hall checks out the replica Batmobile Sept. 17 at the MinnesoThai festival in St. Louis Park. The Golden Valley-based nonprofit Cars Against Crime brings superhero-themed vehicles and actors to events in the metro. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
A large statue of an elephant with a fountain flowing from its trunk helps provide a festive atmosphere at the MinnesoThai festival. The elephant is the national animal of Thailand. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Vendors at the MinnesoThai festival fulfill food orders Sept. 17. Hungry patrons lined up for the entire width of a parking lot as they savored dishes like pad Thai and boat noodles. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
