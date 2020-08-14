After finishing the regular season 24-5, the Minnetonka Millers put two more wins on the board in the Class A playoffs last week.
On Aug. 6, the Millers shellacked the Minneapolis Blue Sox 18-9. The home team had 16 hits for the night and scored nine runs in the eighth inning to pull away. Almost everyone in Minnetonka’s lineup contributed offensively. Center fielder Will Sturek led the way with three hits and two RBIs. Teammates Jarod Wandersee, Joe Abellera, Connor Trygstad, Joe Shallenberger and Jordan Amundson each had two hits. Joey Danielson, Blaine Rutledge, Ryan Poppitz and Zack Trygstad had a hit apiece.
Donny Erdall, the Millers’ No. 1 pitcher, worked five innings, allowing one hit and no walks and striking out five. Mike Sturek, Alex Twenge and Evan Maass worked out of the bullpen. Twenge and Maass both had three strikeouts in one inning, and Twenge’s strikeouts came on a minimum of nine pitches.
The St. Paul Mudhens scored two runs in the top of the first Aug. 8 at Veterans Field, but the lead didn’t last long. Minnetonka scored four in the bottom of the first and never trailed again on the way to a 13-5 victory.
Once again, it was a hitting spree for the Millers, who 15 hits from eight different players. Shallenberger was three-for-four with three runs scored and an RBI. He showed why he is known as “Mr. August.”
Mike Davis, Mason Nadolney, Zack Trygstad, Jack Hanson and Rutledge added two hits each. Abellera and Will Sturek each had a hit. The Millers were patient at the plate, drawing seven walks, two of them by Chad Fleischman.
By winning their first two games, the Millers all but assured themselves a return trip to the State Class A Tournament. They were scheduled to face the Minneapolis Angels in a playoff game Monday, Aug. 10, as this edition of the Sun Sailor was going to press.
Minnetonka is bidding to win its 15th state Class A title. This year the Millers have taken on a youthful look with key rookies Mike Sturek, Will Sturek, Wyatt Nelson, Nadolney, Wandersee, Danielson and Amundson. But the core of the team is still comprised of veterans Erdall, Shallenberger, Abellera, Rutledge, Poppitz, Davis, Brandon Broxey, Alex Twenge, Kyle Hoffman and the Trygstad brothers, Zack and Connor.
Once state games begin, manager Kevin Hoy has a wide range of pitchers to choose from, but most likely the starts will go to Erdall, Broxey and Wyatt Nelson, the 2019 Hopkins High graduate.
