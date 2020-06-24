After opening the season on the road with a 10-2 win over the Carver Blacksox, the Minnetonka Millers town baseball team has a string of home games planned this week at Veterans Field.
“We got the go-ahead to use Veterans Field on Friday [June 19],” Millers manager Kevin Hoy said. “The Minnetonka School Board has been good to us, letting us use the field for practice, and now we are cleared for games.”
The Millers were scheduled to play home games against Coon Rapids Tuesday, June 23, and Osseo Wednesday, June 24. Two more games are scheduled for Veterans Field this week. The Millers will face Forest Lake at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, and Rosetown Saturday, June 26. A new week begins at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18, with the Millers playing Stockmen’s Irish in a 7:30 p.m. game.
“The guys were really happy Friday when they found out our use of the field was firmly approved,” Hoy said.
Last summer the Millers finished second in the State Class A Tournament, losing the championship game to the Minneapolis Cobras 16-8. It is uncertain if there will be a State Class A Tournament this summer. The Park National League, which features state powers such as the Cobras, the Minneapolis Angels and Lyons Pub, has no fields for home games this summer with the closing of all Minneapolis rec facilities. Some of the teams in the Skyline and St. Paul Leagues have indicated their interest in finishing the 2020 season.
Minnetonka has picked up some young talent to supplement its dependable veteran players. Mason Nadolney, a 2018, Minnetonka High graduate went three-for-three with two walks in the season-opening win at Carver. Wyatt Nelson, a 2019 Hopkins High graduate, pitched four innings of that game, while 2019 Minnetonka High graduate Jarod Wandersee had two hits and played well at shortstop.
Joe Shallenberger, known as “Mr. October” by his Miller teammates, is back for another season as the Riverview League’s premier power hitting. Playing alongside him is center fielder Blaine Rutledge, the lead-off batter. Joe Abellera came out of retirement this year and will play some in the outfield along with the Millers’ other veteran power hitter, Mike Davis. Connor Trygstad will also see action in the outfield and gives the Millers a quick left-handed bat.
Infield has always been a Millers’ strength, going all the way back to the late 1980s when Hoy played. Steve Schmitz, at age 46, is among the Riverview League’s legends. Other infielders with considerable experience are Eric Fasnacht, Ryan Poppitz and Zack Trygstad.
Kyle Hoffman earned the starting catcher’s job last season and gives the Millers a live bat on the second half of the lineup card.
Wyatt Nelson joins a pitching staff led by veterans Donny Erdall, Brandon Broxey and Ben Hughes.
Team Records
Members of the current Millers team hold most of the club records as the 2020 season begins. They have helped the franchise win a state-record 14 Class A Tournament championships.
Shallenberger dominates the offensive categories as the career leader in hits (1,130), doubles (258), home runs (200) and RBIs (973).
Rutledge is the team’s all-time leader in triples with 26.
Abellera is up there on the leader board in several categories. He ranks first in hits during a season with 89 in 2007. Abellera ranks third all-time in hits (757) and third in stolen bases (117).
Abellera, Fasnacht, Poppitz, Schmitz and manager Hoy share the club record for hits in a game with five.
On the pitching side, Erdall is the best Minnetonka has ever had over a storied career. He is the only Miller pitcher to strike out 18 batters in a nine-inning game. In addition, he is the club’s all-time leader in wins (111) and strikeouts (1,117).
