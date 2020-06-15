The Minnetonka Millers franchise is the most successful in the history of Minnesota amateur baseball with 14 state Class A championships, and in their season opener June 13 at Carver the Millers were dominant.
Scoring three runs in the top of the first, Minnetonka never trailed in romping to a 10-2 win over the Blacksox.
Key veterans Blaine Rutledge, Joe Shallenberger, Zack Trygstad, Steve Schmitz and Brandon Broxey all had a hand in the victory, but perhaps the most notable aspect of the game was the play of three Miller rookies - Mason Nadolney, Wyatt Nelson and Jarod Wandersee.
Nadolney had a huge day at the plate, going three-for-three with two walks. His hits included a double, and in the field he made two spectacular plays at third base. Nelson pitched four innings after taking overt from the starter, Broxey. Wandersee, the captain of the state-champion Excelsior American Legion team last summer, hit a single and a double and made three quality plays in the field after making an error at shortstop on his opening chance in the bottom of the first.
Nadolney is just happy to be back on a ball field after the Millers missed the first month of their schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s really cool to play again,” he said. “I looked up to the Millers growing up, and it’s a dream to be out here playing with them. I’m just trying to do my best.”
Nelson, an All-State pitcher for Hopkins High’s State Tournament team last spring, combined with Broxey and closer Jamin Hesby on a six-hitter in the Millers’ opener.
“This is lot of fun,” he said. “It’s an interesting atmosphere for me because I’m playing with older guys. Some of them are twice my age.”
At age 46, Schmitz is one example. Usually a first baseman, he played second base in the opener and ranged far to his right to make a difficult play in the late innings.
The opener marked the return of one of Minnetonka’s all-time greats, Hopkins High graduate Joe Abellera, who retired two years ago.
“It feels good to be back out here, playing against good competition,” Abellera said. “I know it will take a few games to get back to form, but I got the barrel on it twice tonight. Coming back this season, a big part for me is working with the young players, leading by example.”
Rutledge, the Millers center fielder, had a productive opener. He hit the only home run of the game, a 360-foot shot over the right field fence that gave Minnetonka a 5-0 lead in the top of the fourth. He also hit a double and drew two walks in the lead-off spot.
“It’s awesome to be out here after playing the waiting game for so long,” Rutledge said. “As you saw tonight, we have a handful of new guys who can really play.”
Rutledge added that it took discipline to stay in shape during the month-long delay to the season.
“I would hop on my bike or go for a jog - anything I could do to stay active,” he said.
With the 2020 season still in limbo, Minnetonka manager Kevin Hoy plans to keep the Millers busy whenever possible. One of the problems is that the Park National [Minneapolis Class A League] will not have fields this summer because of the pandemic shutdowns of parks in the state’s largest city. Most of Minnetonka’s Riverview League rivals, including the St. Louis Park Pirates and the Hamel Hawks, are eager to play this summer.
Social distancing is the watchword for teams playing amateur baseball games. Fans are asked to stand 6 feet apart. It is more difficult for the ballplayers to do that, given the coziness of the dugouts, but the Millers were able to comply in their season opener.
Another change affects fans of the amateur teams. At Carver, they were asked to sign waivers before entering the park, agreeing to follow the social distancing guidelines and stating that they had no illnesses and would not sue the city if they became ill as a result of attending the game.
