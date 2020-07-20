After losing a rivalry game to St. Louis Park 7-5 on July 14, the Minnetonka Millers amateur baseball team bounced back two nights later with a 10-0 victory over the Minneapolis Angels.
The split last week gave the Millers a 15-2 season record.
“We played an uninspired game against Park,” Minnetonka manager Kevin Hoy said. “There wasn’t a lot of energy in the park.”
The exception was Minnetonka veteran Steve Schmitz, who led his club with three hits. “Schmitty hit three ropes - two singles and a ball to the fence,” Hoy noted.
A two-run homer in the seventh inning by Park’s Jacob Mangler was the determining blow. Minnetonka used four pitchers - starter Nate Shoemaker and relievers Mike Sturek, Wyatt Nelson and David Cushing.
The Millers needed only one pitcher against the Angels - 37-year-old lefthander Brandon Broxey - who improved to 5-0 for the season.
“Brox really pitched well,” Hoy said. “He was methodically dominant. In all six of his starts this year, he has filled up the zone. Brox doesn’t walk a soul, so you need three hits to get a run.”
Broxey threw 69 pitches in five innings, 44 of them strikes, before handing the ball to reliever Tyson Stritesky, who threw 26 pitches in his two innings.
Every player in the Millers batting order had at least one hit against the Angels. Joe Abellera, Jarod Wandersee, Blaine Rutledge and Schmitz each had two of the 13 hits. Chad Fleischman, Joe Shallenberger, Mike Davis, Jack Hanson and Kyle Hoffman each added one hit.
“The Angels were a little bit short-handed, but they’re always a good team,” Hoy said. “Jarod Wandersee [one of the rookies] had a good game with two hits and some nice plays at shortstop.”
In another game last week, the Millers dominated the Metro Knights 11-2 with Shallenberger going four-for-four at the plate. He scored three runs and drove in one. Jack Hanson and Connor Trygstad both went two-for-three, and Mike Davis was also two-for-three with four RBIs. Joe Abellera had a two-for-four game and scored two runs, while Wandersee, Ryan Poppitz, Hoffman and Will Sturek each had a hit.
As is the case every year, Hoy is finding work for all of his pitchers. Veterans Donny Erdall and Broxey are 1 and 2 on the mound staff, and rookie Wyatt Nelson, a 2019 Hopkins High graduate, is looking like the No. 3 starter at this point.
“I like what I’ve seen from Wyatt,” Hoy said. “He has a good fastball ... the key for him is getting his second pitch in the strike zone.”
