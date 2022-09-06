Driving by the Metropolitan Open School, a passerby who misses the sign might think they are traveling by a typical St. Louis Park residence.
While larger than one room, the 50-year-old private school does meet in a converted house at 3390 Library Lane in St. Louis Park.
The small school helps students gain individualized attention as they learn in ways that resonate with them. It marked its half-century of operation with a reunion in August.
Ruth Carp, principal and teacher, said planners began meeting in March 1972 after efforts to form the school as part of the Hopkins School District fell short when the Hopkins School Board voted against the plan. The unanimous no vote caught advocates by surprise, as they expected a closely divided tally.
“We realized if we wanted it for our own children, we had no choice but to do it ourselves,” Carp said.
The school began in a Quaker church in Minneapolis in September 1972, with about 25 students and staff working for little pay to make it possible for families from a variety of incomes to enroll.
Although starting in Minneapolis, the school has been in St. Louis Park for 49 of its 50 years. The school moved numerous times, including a period at the former Brookside Community Center in St. Louis Park, before it reached its current location in 2003. Stops along the way included St. George’s Episcopal Church, Perspectives Inc., the St. Louis Park Recreation Center and Central Community Center.
Among the many fundraisers to keep the school going, supporters sold food to attendees of the “Prairie Home Companion” radio shows in St. Paul. Garrison Keillor’s son attended the school, and Keillor wrote a note to Carp ahead of the reunion sending his regards.
Keillor wrote, “I remember with gratitude what a wonderful place it was.”
He called the school “a quiet paradise” for his son.
Carp said she has remained involved after her own children moved on to high school, beyond the grades served by the open school. She and her late husband wanted to ensure that the curiosity and creativity of children would be nourished, she said.
In her prepared remarks for the speech, Carp said, “I couldn’t walk away from a place where children who move to a different drummer have the opportunity to find joy in learning.”
Enrollment has remained small, with up to eight students attending at one time in the current location.
Days begin with expressions of appreciation and singing, sometimes in French. At the reunion, the approximately 80 attendees sang such classic children’s songs as “My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean,” and “On Top of Spaghetti.”
The work of the last school year’s students remained on display in rooms of the school this summer, with models of imagined colonies on planetary moons remaining in place in a side room that doubles as a dance class space and a play rehearsal area.
A back room well-lit through windows facing the grassy backyard features art in a variety of styles. A kitchen doubles as display space as well, featuring models demonstrating scientific knowledge on the atomic level.
An entire school year focuses on a single overarching theme. The school focused one year on the period between World War I and World War II, with art lessons focusing on the Art Deco style, for example. One diorama on the subject focused on a Hooverville, a shanty town during the Great Depression.
Plymouth resident Deb Flynn, a volunteer at the school who previously served as a teacher in Ohio, said Carp and teachers at the school have changed the lives of kids.
“It is amazing the independence the kids develop,” Flynn said.
She credited one-on-one instruction for helping the students.
“Kids that struggle in public schools for lots of different reasons have success here,” Flynn said. “Everybody gets what they need, which you can’t do in a public school when you have 30 kids in the classroom and one teacher.”
Noting that she taught in public school herself, Flynn said, “I did my best to make sure kids did (learn), but this gives kids a chance to succeed, and it’s because of Ruth. She is very good at meeting the needs of a very differentiated group of kids. They’re (ages) 15 down to 5, kind of like a one-room schoolhouse.”
Children who are advanced in math do not need to stay at their grade level but can work ahead, Flynn noted.
Volunteer Robin Councilman, of St. Louis Park, said her son, Aaron Councilman, attended the Metropolitan Open School in fourth through eighth grades for that very reason.
“The summer between second and third grade, he amused himself by calculating how long it would take to travel between planets and stars in light years, and then he gets to third grade they wanted him to do zero by zero multiplication pages,” Councilman said. “That’s what made us put him in Metropolitan Open School. As a volunteer, I think it’s a good environment for most students.”
She added that the school can help both students who are advanced and those who may be struggling in areas.
“It’s an amazing environment for meeting kids where they’re at,” Councilman said.
The school used his interest in math to help stimulate his interest in reading and writing and “really found in him a creative side I don’t think he knew existed,” Councilman said.
He now is enrolled in a computer science Ph.D. program.
“It allows the kids to find where their passions are without neglecting the areas that aren’t their passions,” Councilman said.
Activities that might not be taught in a traditional school, like knitting, help students learn to solve problems. In recess, they create games to play in the backyard, helping them learn to work together and ensure everyone is included.
In the small setting, Councilman said her son also learned leadership skills as he helped other students.
She said, “It really does seem like a great launching pad for kids to get out in the world and have the skills they need.”
To learn more about the school, visit www.metroopenschool.org or call 952-926-5552.
