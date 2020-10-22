The Metropolitan Council awarded a $1.9 million grant for Union Park Flats, an affordable housing project planned adjacent to Union Congregational United Church of Christ in St. Louis Park.

The church is selling the property on the site at 3700 Alabama Ave. to Project for Pride in Living, which plans to build a three-story, 60-unit building. PPL plans to manage the property long-term while the church will use the funds from the sale to renovate parts of its existing building.

The Met Council grant is part of $4.5 million awarded for four transit-oriented developments. Two of the other projects are in Minneapolis while one is in St. Paul.

Union Park Flats will be three blocks from the Wooddale Station of the Southwest Light Rail Transit line currently under construction. The Met Council noted that the development will include housing for families and supportive housing for single adults. The building is set to include apartments ranging from studios to three-bedroom units. Underground parking is planned as well.

Despite some opposition from neighbors, the St. Louis Park City Council finalized approvals for the project in July.

