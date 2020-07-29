The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man who drowned in Lake Victoria in St. Louis Park in May.
In a July 29 report, the office identified the man as Malik Christopher Lee Ambers, 25, of Minneapolis. Ambers died the evening of May 29 at Victoria Park, 2750 Virginia Ave. S. in St. Louis Park, according to the report.
"This individual died of an apparent freshwater drowning and manner of death is undetermined," the report states.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office has been leading the investigation of the death.
The St. Louis Park Police Department responded to a report of a body May 29, in Victoria Lake, north of the Texa-Tonka Shopping Center. Responding officers, assisted by the St. Louis Park Fire Department and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office water patrol, located a deceased male but did not find signs of foul play, authorities said at the time of the incident.
