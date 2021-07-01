A man drowned on Lake Minnetonka Thursday while swimming at Commons Beach in Excelsior.
At approximately 6 p.m. the Hennepin County Sheriffs Office Water Patrol received a report of a swimmer who had gone underwater and did not resurface.
Three water patrol boats responded, along with Such Lake Minnetonka Police, the Excelsior Fire Department and the Department of Natural Resources.
A Hennepin County deputy and a DNR conservation officer jumped in the water and were able to lift the victim into a patrol boat.
Lifesaving efforts were started on the boat and continued by paramedics once the boat returned to shore, according to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.
The incident is under investigation by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.
One day earlier a person died following a jet ski crash on East Upper Lake on Lake Minnetonka.
Water patrol deputies responded to a report of the crash at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, June 30.
According to the Sheriff's Office, upon arrival deputies found a juvenile who was unresponsive. Deputies took over lifesaving measures from the boaters who had started CPR on the victim after boaters had pulled the person from the water.
The victim was transported to water patrol headquarters in Spring Park, where an ambulance was waiting, but lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful.
According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol, the initial investigation reveals that the victim and another jet ski collided. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.