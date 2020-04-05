One of the most prolific hockey players in Minnetonka history is her high school’s Athena Award winner fro 2020.
Maggie Nicholson was chosen Tonka’s most outstanding senior athlete by the school’s coaching staff recently. She is waiting to see if the Minneapolis Athena Award committee is able to set a date for the annual banquet that is usually held the first week of May. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the banquet date is not yet determined.
Nicholson’s hockey resume at Minnetonka has been extremely impressive. In all four of her varsity seasons, she was named to the All-Lake Conference team. Each of the last two seasons, Minnetonka has placed third in the State Class AA Tournament. In addition, Nicholson was captain of Team USA for the 18-and-Under World Women’s Hockey Championships in Slovakia this winter. The Americans captured the title with a win over Canada in the finals.
For college, Nicholson has chosen the University of Minnesota. She is anxious for the pandemic to subside so that she can start training for the next level.
“My family has always been very supportive,” she said. “And they will continue to watch me at the U. My parents have been to every game I have played so far.”
Nicholson said that the Minnesota campus “felt like home” when she made her official visit. She likes the girls on the team and the coaching staff.
“The reputation of the Gophers program speaks for itself,” Nicholson said. This season, the Gophers were nationally competitive with a 27-6-3 record.
With Minnetonka High this season, Nicholson was one of three captains along with senior forward Lacey Martin and junior defenseman Rory Guilday.
“Maggie led with commitment, drive and dedication,” Skipper head coach Tracy Cassano said. “It is not only her talent that makes her special, it is also the way she carries herself.”
Coaches around the state were fully aware of Nicholson’s value to the Minnetonka squad, and they selected her one of five finalists for the Ms. Hockey of Minnesota Award, which was eventually awarded to senior Olivia Mobley from Breck School.
“The 10 seniors who played for us this year left the program in a wonderful spot,” Cassano said.
Nicholson finished her senior season as first-team All-State and also received Academic All-State honors.
She plans to major in business and marketing in college.
