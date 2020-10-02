Tight end Luke Bodine was a clutch player last season when the Wayzata High football team ran the table in Minnesota state Class 6A football.
A 13-0 year ended with the Trojans’ 35-20 victory over Champlin Park. Bodine’s blocking on sweeps helped tailback Christian Vasser score all five touchdowns and amass 285 yards on 49 carries.
Vasser has graduated, taking his record-breaking numbers with him, but Bodine is confident the Trojans have rebuilt well enough to have another good season in 2020.
“We have two really skilled quarterbacks, senior Austin Berthiaume and junior Ryan Harvey, competing neck-and-neck every day in practice,” Bodine said at the end of practice Friday, Sept. 25. “There are five returning starters on offense and three or four on defense, and the second team got a lot of reps last season.”
Vasser was a once-in-a-lifetime running back - big and durable at 6-2 and 205 pounds and relentless in his rushing style.
The top returning rusher for the Trojans is built smaller, at 5-7 and 155 pounds, but has tremendous quickness.
“Sean Diedrich is very explosive and great on his jump cuts,” Bodine said.
Defensively, the Trojans are strong in the secondary with the return of two full-time starters, junior Drew Berkland and senior Eddie Beeninga, who both play basketball in the winter.
Adam El Damir, a state qualifier for the Trojans wrestling team, returns at linebacker.
Bodine is happy to have Lambert Brown as his head football coach.
“Coach Brown is totally in it for the team,” Bodine said. “He prepares us for success. I look at coach like my second father.”
Bodine’s role with the team might expand to include punting duties this season, and that’s fine with him - anything to help the team.
As captain, the 6-3, 200-pound tight end believes in the other guys on the field.
“This group is the hardest working group I’ve ever been around,” he said. “And they are all willing to sacrifice for the team.”
The time the group has spent working out in the weight room is proof of that.
It seems strange to be starting high school football after the colors of the leaves have already changed, but that’s the way it is in the year of COVID-19. Most years, the season is winding down on Oct. 9, but this year, that’s the date of the Trojans’ season opener.
“I wasn’t really surprised by the decision [that football can be played this fall],” Bodine said. “We have been super safe ever since we began practicing this fall. We want to make it work.”
Winning the Prep Bowl was such a special experience last year that Bodine loves football now more than he ever has.
“The Prep Bowl was an experience I will never forget the rest of my life,” he said. “The guys on that team were my brothers.”
