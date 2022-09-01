Former St. Louis Park Councilmember Phillip Finkelstein gathers names for a drawing for a book during an author talk Aug. 25 at the Hopkins Activity Center. He spoke about his novel “Love Always,” inspired by the story of a Minnetonka couple, Freada Golden and Marv Eisenstein. They met through the BethElders program at Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park and became newlyweds in their 90s in 2020. Although Eisenstein died in late 2021, the couple lived life to the fullest during their romance, including a trip to national parks with Finkelstein and his wife, Barb. The book is available on Amazon in print or via e-book on Kindle. For an article on the book, visit hometownsource.com/sun_sailor/book-inspired-by-minnetonka-couple-illustrates-that-it-s-never-too-late-for-love-and/article_3d2ffbd6-9461-11ec-9f43-cf9ed7a800d1.html. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Former St. Louis Park Councilmember Phillip Finkelstein and Freada Golden, who helped inspire his book "Love Always" with her late husband, Marv Eisenstein, discusses the book during an author talk Aug. 25 at the Hopkins Activity Center. Golden and Eisenstein, who settled in Minnetonka, met through the BethElders program at Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park and became newlyweds in their 90s in 2020. Although Eisenstein died in late 2021, the couple lived life to the fullest during their romance, including a trip to national parks with Finkelstein and his wife, Barb. The book is available on Amazon in print or via e-book on Kindle. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
