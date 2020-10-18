With a gig at the Oslo Opera House canceled due to travel restrictions, singer-songwriter Lissie decided to perform a series of shows outdoors in another place known for its Norwegian heritage.
She played shows Oct. 11-15 outside Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave. in Minneapolis during which the weather ranged from sunny and warm to cold and blustery. Although mostly sold out, spacing between tables limited attendance to a few dozen audience members.
Lissie, who currently lives in Iowa, credited The Current and Cities 97 with helping her become established after the release of her first album, “Catching A Tiger,” in 2010 through airplay of the track “When I’m Alone.”
“I’m just absolutely blessed and honored that I have been able to have such a great support system here in the Twin Cities,” she said during the Oct. 13 performance.
On an evening one audience member described as a “glorious night under the stars,” Lissie said of her Minnesota connections, “It’s just been this really beautiful thing.”
Being able to spend the better part of a week playing music with friends and in front of friends made her year, she said before adding, “Skol!”
She played with a band for some shows but only had one member backing her up on the keyboard and electric guitar for the Oct. 13 show, in which she traded out her own electric guitar for an acoustic.
Lissie also acknowledged difficulties in Minneapolis this year, pointing to COVID-19 and the death of George Floyd.
“I know that as a city you’ve been really hurting,” she said. “I want to just give you the love that is in my heart because I’ve been thinking of you all so much all summer and all spring, and so thank you for letting me be here to try to just put a little love into your hearts and your minds.”
At one point, after stopping and starting a song, she said, “It’s been a journey getting through tonight. There’s just so much emotion in doing all this.”
She continued, “The only way we’re going to heal and process and learn is just to feel our feelings, even though they suck and they’re hard. That’s my take on it. I think music is so important because it helps us feel stuff.”
She noted she had become choked up on the first day of the concert series.
“The more that we can each process our feelings, I think the more peaceful the world will be,” said Lissie, who later joked, “I’m going to try to make you cry tonight.”
Lissie also touched on the beauty of the area, in particular expressing her appreciation for the Mighty Mississippi. Raised in Rock Island, Illinois, she said she realized the majesty of the river after traveling the world. She enjoyed being able to sing her song “Oh Mississippi” in a city on the river.
Although the setting meant that an occasional siren and squeaking bus wheels interrupted the sound, Lissie frequently returned to nature, joking about her “stupid tomatoes” before taking it back.
Now living on her own farm, the master-gardener-in-training enthusiastically praised the amount of native plants in yards in Minneapolis and St. Paul, with plants growing “wild and free” and benefiting pollinators.
“Basically, I love you guys a lot,” she gushed. “I mean, I think you’re great and you’re really cool.”
With little to do but garden and clean this year, Lissie said she had been excited about the lineup of shows in Minneapolis for a month. She dug through boxes to find merchandise to sell or give away, including posters from a show at First Avenue and pocketknives she found while cleaning.
With a setup in front of orange-lit rocks at the front of Vertical Endeavors and white lights flickering on yellowing leaves over diners, she belted out some of her biggest hits, like “Shameless” in which she says, “I don’t want to be famous if I got to be shameless. If you don’t know what my name is (name is), so what (so what)?”
At times she sang with a light and beautiful voice while at other times her voice cracked and took on an earthier edge, such as on the song “Shroud," in which she reveals, “I feel like I have lost my mind. Something’s missing, I just cannot find it again. Where are all my friends?”
As she often does at shows, she leaped up and down while expressing her sincerity at the most personal lines, despite the friends in the audience she called out by name.
At other times, she turned optimistic, introducing the song “Best Days” by saying to the audience, “Here’s to you – a wish that better days are ahead.” The song says, “‘Cause the best days of my life are coming for me, waiting to be realized. I keep my eye on that prize.”
A fan of sprinkling in cover songs with her originals, Lissie took advantage of comparisons to Stevie Nicks by singing Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams."
Dubbing the series “an autumn escape,” she nevertheless touched on current events again toward the close, encouraging audience members to vote, to be considerate of their fellow human beings and to stay healthy.
After telling listeners to “just hang in there” during the coming winter, Lissie said, “Just remember that I’ll be thinking of you.”
She closed with the song “Ojai,” a city in California she left to return to the Midwest, in part, she says in the song, because “I miss the seasons, I miss the land. I miss them for reasons I don’t understand. I took it all for granted. I bloomed where I was planted."
Although about the California city, Lissie seemed to be singing to everyone in attendance as she crooned, “So goodbye; I know I’m gonna see you again, and I’ll be thinking of you until then.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.